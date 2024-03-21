Theo James and Ruth Kearney's rare photos of ultra-private family life with two kids

Theo James and Ruth Kearney have been happily married since 2018, but their love story goes back even further.
The couple, who are both esteemed actors with Theo currently starring in Netflix's The Gentlemen and Ruth appearing in titles such as Sanditon and Primeval, met back in their university days when they were studying drama at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.
Theo and Ruth's romance endured, and the pair said 'I do' in front of their family and friends in two gorgeous ceremonies in 2018: the first being an intimate registry at Islington Town Hall and the second being a lavish celebration at the Italian venue Villa Vistarenni, located in Chianti in the heart of Tuscany.
Two years after they became husband and wife, the actors welcomed their first child, a daughter. The pair then quietly welcomed their baby boy in September last year, but didn't comment publicly on the news to the media until their red-carpet appearance at the Emmy Awards in January.
Ruth and Theo, both 39, might have racked up impressive credits in major TV shows and film, but when it comes to their family life, they prefer to keep things more low-key.
The parents of two choose not to reveal their children's identities so not much is known about their little ones other than their ages, but Ruth has shared the occasional photo from their time together as a family, including trips down to the coast and holidays abroad.
Theo James and Ruth Kearney's ultra-rare photos of their private life
At the start of this year, Theo and Ruth spoke about coping with two children at home, and many parents will be able to relate.
Appearing at the Emmy's 2023 postponed ceremony in January, The Sanditon stars said during the KTLA5 Emmys red carpet show: "We have a daughter and then a 4-month-old son. We're in the thick of it."