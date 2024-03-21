Theo James and Ruth Kearney's rare photos of ultra-private family life with two kids

Theo James and Ruth Kearney have been happily married since 2018, but their love story goes back even further.

The couple, who are both esteemed actors with Theo currently starring in Netflix's The Gentlemen and Ruth appearing in titles such as Sanditon and Primeval, met back in their university days when they were studying drama at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Theo and Ruth's romance endured, and the pair said 'I do' in front of their family and friends in two gorgeous ceremonies in 2018: the first being an intimate registry at Islington Town Hall and the second being a lavish celebration at the Italian venue Villa Vistarenni, located in Chianti in the heart of Tuscany.

© Tommaso Boddi/GA Theo James and Ruth Kearney attend the HBO's 2024 Post-Emmy Reception

Two years after they became husband and wife, the actors welcomed their first child, a daughter. The pair then quietly welcomed their baby boy in September last year, but didn't comment publicly on the news to the media until their red-carpet appearance at the Emmy Awards in January.

Ruth and Theo, both 39, might have racked up impressive credits in major TV shows and film, but when it comes to their family life, they prefer to keep things more low-key.

The parents of two choose not to reveal their children's identities so not much is known about their little ones other than their ages, but Ruth has shared the occasional photo from their time together as a family, including trips down to the coast and holidays abroad.

Theo James and Ruth Kearney's ultra-rare photos of their private life

Daddy duties © Instagram This super cute snap was shared by Ruth on her Instagram showing Theo pushing their daughter in her buggy while the family of three were enjoying a family trip to the seaside. The White Lotus actor looked relaxed and casual in a jumper and cap as he stood outside a local pub. Although we can't see their daughter's face, the photo shows the father from behind taking charge of the pushing while she sits in the pram.

Quality time © Instagram The father and daughter clearly have a special bond. In this photo taken while they were abroad last year, Theo was walking down the street while carrying his three-year-old in his arms, who looked adorable in her blue outside with sneakers.



Fun in the sun © Instagram This photo shows that the mother-of-two also values time with her daughter. Ruth, who looked like the chicest mum ever in her peach-coloured shirt with a green jumper draped over her shoulders, was gazing down at her daughter as she reached for her mum's hand.



Blossoming bump © Instagram Ruth shared this photo on her social media back in April when she was pregnant with their son, whom they welcomed in September 2023. The expectant mum looked radiant in a yellow dress with large sunglasses and a zebra print blouse.



Soaking up the summer © Instagram This snap was also taken when Ruth was expecting and showed her just a few months before their new baby arrived. Ruth looked pleased to be cooling down with a swig of water as she basked in the London sunshine.

New arrival © Instagram The mother-of-two shared this heartwarming photo of her day out in London shortly after welcoming their second baby. Ruth made sure not to show her newborn's face, but his super tiny feet were just about visible from where he was lying in the pushchair.

At the start of this year, Theo and Ruth spoke about coping with two children at home, and many parents will be able to relate.

Appearing at the Emmy's 2023 postponed ceremony in January, The Sanditon stars said during the KTLA5 Emmys red carpet show: "We have a daughter and then a 4-month-old son. We're in the thick of it."