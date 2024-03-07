What is The Gentleman about? plot and cast of Guy Ritchie series revealed

Guy Ritchie returns with crime caper, The Gentlemen. Now available to watch on Netflix, the eight-part series follows Eddie Horniman (played by Theo James), a dashing aristocrat who inherits his late father's share of an industrial cannabis empire.

Embroiled in London's dark underworld, Eddie attempts to thrive and survive with the help of career criminal Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone), and his daughter Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario). Intrigued? Here's what you need to know…

What is The Gentlemen about?

According to Netflix's official synopsis, "The Gentlemen sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father's sizeable country estate - only to discover it's part of a cannabis empire.

© Netflix Theo James as Eddie Horniman

"Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain's criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it."

Is the new Netflix series a spin-off of the movie?

Yes, The Gentlemen is an expansion of the universe set up in the 2019 film of the same name. "The world of this TV show is inspired by the movie, but the actual narrative is very different," Theo James confirmed to Netflix.

© Netflix The series is set in the same universe as the 2019 film

Echoing this sentiment, Guy Ritchie told the streamer: "I felt within The Gentlemen I could have at least have continued with another film. I've got an inexhaustible creative reservoir of different ideas I've come up with in the past… The ability to be able to extend storylines has been tremendously liberating."

Meet the cast

Leading the cast, Theo James stars as tweed-wearing aristocrat, Eddie Horniman. Completely out of his depth after learning of his father's share in a cannabis empire, the character practically plays a game of Whac-A-Mole throughout, cleaning up his family's messes before another problem pops up.

© Netflix Theo James leads the cast

A mainstay on our screens, actor Theo is best known for his appearances in Sanditon, The White Lotus, and the Divergent film series.

Meanwhile, Scrubs and Maze Runner actress Kaya Scodelario takes on the role of Susie Glass. An extremely intelligent and ambitious woman with a head for business, Susie is the daughter of career criminal, Bobby Glass, and she's been managing her father's organisation for some time when we first meet her. Part of her job is to oversee the Halstead estate's business, which is how she ends up working with newcomer Eddie.

© Netflix Kaya Scodelario portrays ambition businesswoman Susie Glass

Lending his on-screen charisma, acting royalty Ray Winstone stars as East Ender Bobby Glass in the series. Though he’s incarcerated, and forced to hand the reins over to his daughter Susie, Bobby still keeps a close watch over his business and his enemies. Among his most notable roles, Ray has featured in Nil by Mouth, Cold Mountain (2003), King Arthur (2004), The Departed (2006), Beowulf (2007) and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Rounding out the star-studded cast, fans will also note the likes of Giancarlo Esposito, Vinnie Jones, Max Beesley, Joely Richardson, Daniel Ings, and Michael Vu in The Gentlemen.