A Widow's Game: the true story behind Netflix's latest hit movie

Spanish crime movie A Widow's Game is currently sitting at number three on the Netflix world rankings, with viewers hailing it as a "10/10 thriller".

Set in Valencia, Spain, the film charts the investigation into a man who was stabbed to death, and whose wife becomes the prime suspect in his murder.

But it's the sinister real-life events behind A Widow's Game that drives the disturbing heart of the story.

What is the true story behind A Widow's Game?

It was the real-life events of Antonio Navarro Cerdán (renamed Arturo in the film) – and the final moments before his death – that are brought to life in A Widow's Game.

© MANUEL FERNANDEZ VALDES/NETFLIX Ivana Baquero portrays Maje in the Netflix adaptation

On 16 August 2017, 36-year-old Antonio left his home in the Patraix neighbourhood to go to work, but before he even made it to his car, he was stabbed to death in his garage. Antonio shared the home with his wife, María Jesús Moreno Cantó – known as Maje.

As the investigation into his death unfolded, suspicions turned to his 27-year-old wife Maje, who had been portraying the image of a partner in mourning.

© Netflix Maje played the part of distraught wife

Initially, the police were confused, as there seemed to be no motive or evidence to suggest it had been a robbery gone wrong. So when things didn't add up, attention shifted to Maje, and uncovered a whole host of secrets.

How did they find the murderer?

After tapping her phone, the police found out Maje had admitted she felt free after Antonio's death and that she was already collecting his pension.

They also uncovered multiple affairs she'd been having, one of which was with her work colleague Salvador Rodrigo Lapiedra.

© Netflix Tristán Ulloa portrays the on-screen Salva

Salvador would later reveal that Maje had told him Antonio was psychologically abusive and controlling, and so they made a plan to orchestrate his murder.

Maje allegedly persuaded Salvador to carry out the murder, and he disposed of the kitchen knife he'd used to murder Antonio by throwing it into a septic tank at his farmhouse.

© Netflix Viewers are calling A WIdow's Game a "must-watch" movie on Netflix

After uncovering many calls between the duo that incriminated them, they were eventually arrested in January the following year.

What happened to Maje and Salvador?

At first, Salvador shouldered the sole blame for Antonio’s death, but he later changed his mind, with his lawyers arguing that he'd been manipulated by Maje. Meanwhile Maje maintained her innocence, despite the extensive evidence piling up against her.

In October 2020, Salvador was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 17 years in prison. Meanwhile, Maje was found guilty of murder, with kinship as an aggravating circumstance, and received 22 years.

© MANUEL FERNANDEZ VALDES/NETFLIX Alex Gadea plays Arturo (real-life Antonio) and Ivana Baquero plays Maje in A Widow's Game – based on true events

Maje is now known as the "Black Widow of Patraix", as she allegedly lured her lover into a trap to murder her husband. Black widow spiders are known to kill male spiders after mating.

Netflix’s dramatisation of the story shows the story from three different perspectives: Maje, her lover Salva and the police.

Where can I watch?

A Widow’s Game is available to stream now. It can be watched on Netflix with English subtitles or dubbing.