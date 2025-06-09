Loved Dept Q? Parts 2 and 3 are available to stream - right now

Dept Q has been a huge hit for Netflix, and for good reason. The hit gothic crime drama follows the misanthropic Detective Morck, who returns to work following a gunshot wound and is placed in charge of a cold case unit – and goes to work solving the disappearance of a human rights lawyer, Merritt Weaver.

Fans have been loving the drama and have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts. One person wrote: "What a [expletive] show. The acting is phenomenal. Need more seasons! 10/10." Another fan wrote: "#DeptQ is somewhere between Sherlock & Slow Horses. Just as good as those 2 bangers only with not nearly as much hype (for now).

Alexej Manvelov and Matthew Goode in the hit show Dept Q

"Matthew Goode’s best star vehicle to date. Alexej Manvelov, a revelation. I hope it will become a word-of-mouth hit because it deserves 5 seasons."

While fans are calling for more seasons of the hit show (and we wait for Netflix to confirm whether season two will be greenlit), there is one way of watching what happens next, right now!

© Justin Downing/Netflix Dept. Q stars Alexej Manvelov as Akram

Dept Q isn't the first time that the show, based on the novels by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen, has been adapted for the screen. In fact, the first novel in the series, Mercy, was adapted into a Danish-speaking film back in 2013, called The Keeper of Lost Causes.

Starring Nikolaj Lie Kaas as Carl Mørck and Fares Fares as Assad, the story follows a similar plot to Dept Q season one, in which Carl and Assad (changed to Akram in the English-speaking version) search for Merete Lynggaard, who is trapped in a pressure chamber.

© Justin Downing/Netflix Chloe Pirrie in Dept Q

A second film, The Absent One, and a third, A Conspiracy of Faith, were released in 2014 and 2016 respectively. The Absent One follows Carl and Assad's investigation into a historical murder of twins, while the third instalment follows the pair as they look into a rediscovered message in a bottle linking to a religious community.

Where to watch

All three of the movies are currently available to watch in the UK with a Viaplay subscription via Prime Video. They are also available to rent on other platforms, including Apple TV+.

© IFC Films/Everett/Shutterstock Nikolaj Lie Kaas and Fares Fares star in the original Department Q adaptations

For those who are keen to read the books instead, there are currently ten novels in the series, with the most recent released in December 2024 – so there is plenty to catch up on!

Dept Q season 2

As for the return of Netflix's adaptation for a second season, while there is no official word yet, Matthew said that the cast are "desperate" to return for more episodes. He told Deadline: "I’d wanted to work with Shirley Henderson—‘Shenderson’—for years. And Kelly McDonald, and then this fairly relatively new actress, Leah Byrne, who is a revelation in this show.

© Netflix Fans are waiting for an update on season 2

"It’s very difficult to be talking about some of the things that she has to talk about and make them hilarious. It’s quite a staggering… Well, it’s writing and talent, where they meet, I suppose. I love them all. That’s why we’re desperate to do a second season."