Meet 1000-lb Sisters' Amy Slaton's rarely-seen fiancé and 2 kids after shedding over 150 lbs

Amy Slaton is living her best life being that she shed over 150 pounds and is busy enjoying her engagement and mother era.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star went from weighing 406 pounds to now a jaw-dropping 230.

She underwent bariatric surgery in 2019 and has since continued to stay committed to her weight-loss journey.

© Instagram Amy has stayed committed to her weight-loss journey

In 2019, Amy first tied the knot with Michael Halterman, with whom she welcomed her two sons. However, the pair divorced four years later. Fast-forward two years, and the reality star is now engaged to Brian Lovvorn.

Who is Brian Lovvorn and how did Amy meet him?

Brian is a sportswriter who is based in Madisonville, Kentucky. He attended Madisonville North Hopkins High School.

The reality star shared on her show, 1000-Lb Sisters, that she first met Brian at a concert.

She explained: "We were in the mosh pit and we were talking and singing and stuff…and we went to go get street tacos, and we haven't been apart since."

How did Brian propose?

Brian proposed to Amy in a haunted house however, it turns out that the unique idea wasn't actually his.

Amy shared with People: "Originally he slipped a green apple Ring Pop on my finger while I was asleep, about two weeks into our relationship. I was shocked at first and I said 'yes,' but only if the real proposal was in a haunted house on Halloween."

© Instagram Amy met Brian at a concert

Fittingly the engagement ring is a gothic one, which features two skeleton hands making the shape of a heart, instead of a traditional diamond at the center.

Amy recalled to People, what her now-fiancé told her while he was proposing and she shared: "He said something about, 'My love for you is crazy. It's scary how compatible we are.' Just like [how] our matching tattoos say, 'Scary love.'"

The lovebirds' wedding plans

As for the wedding, she told People, it will be a "small, quaint," one. The bride-to-be wants to stick to the Halloween theme and she wants to have the wedding on the holiday itself.

Her vision for her wedding dress is very Tim Burton-esque, and she shared that she would love, "[a dress] with black lines [and] a corset with a princess poof."

© Instagram Brian has gotten close to Amy's sons

She added: "Brian wants me to have pink hair for the wedding and I want to have a Victorian style updo."

Amy is feeling optimistic about the future and has expressed: "I'll be able to call him my husband and get to spend the rest of my life with him. Our engagement life may be short, but our marriage will last an eternity."

Family life

Amy has two sons, Gage Deon Halterman, four, and Glenn Allen Halterman, two, and she shares them with her ex-husband.

The mother shared online that Gage enjoys Chuck E. Cheese, swinging in the park and watching cartoons. Glenn is still learning how to speak, based on a sweet video that Amy posted on social media, and he enjoys play time with his older brother.

She shared on social media: "Gage had the best birthday ever!!! I wanna thank everyone! Y'all really made his day. From playing with bff Iris to FaceTime aunt Tammy Slaton. To swing brother at the park. Now heading home! Watch Kung Fu Panda in the van!!!!!"

© Instagram The mother shares two sons with her ex-husband

The reality star believes that Brian effortlessly became a part of her and her children's lives, and she believes he will make not only a great husband, but a great stepfather as well.

She told People: "[My children] just took to him naturally. He just fit perfectly in our family. He fits perfectly in the life I've always wanted. He's so patient and understanding and really has a heart of gold."