Ginny & Georgia Season 4 promises twists as creator teases major update on main character

Viewers are absolutely loving season three of Netflix's hit show Ginny & Georgia, hailing it as the "best season yet" as it claims the top spot in Netflix's TV rankings.

In the jaw-dropping season three finale, viewers were left clamouring for more as it was revealed that one major character could be pregnant.

Luckily, we won't have to wait too long to find out what happens next, as Netflix has already confirmed the much-loved series was renewed for season four at the same time as season three.

Read on to find out everything we know about season four of Ginny & Georgia.

What do we know about Ginny & Georgia season 4?

It was announced back in May 2023 that a fourth season in Wellsbury was in the bag when Netflix renewed Ginny & Georgia for both seasons three and four.

© AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX Georgia was left behind bars at the end of season two

While the streamer is yet to announce a release date, it's assumed viewers won't have a two-year-long wait as they did after the second season.

The show's creator, Sarah Lampert, revealed that writing for season four had already begun in February, posting a picture on Instagram with the caption: "Based on today alone season 4 is going to be a RIDE."

What will season four be about?

Speaking about what's in store for season three, Sarah told Deadline: "For season three, the question I asked is, 'What would it take to break Georgia?' And I mean that coming from a place of love for Georgia, because I think she needs to break to build.

"So season three was about getting her to a place of being able to build her back differently in season four."

The official theme of season four has been dubbed "cycles and origins", leaving scope to delve deeper into Georgia's past life, as well as the impact of her choices on her children, Ginny and Austin.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller and Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller

As season three left us on a cliffhanger of Georgia's baby news, this "cycle" also hints at a new life being explored in season four.

Sarah confirmed Georgia's pregnancy when she told Deadline: "I know whose baby she's carrying, but I went into the writer's room this season and I said, 'Here's who the daddy is.' Changed my mind."

"So it's live wire in there. I’m telling you right now, I am open to being convinced otherwise."

As for the potential aftermath of the trial in season three, Sarah said there was no way of knowing what will happen just yet.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Fans have labelled season 4 the 'best yet'

"It’s a very live wire writer's room. It's ever-growing, ever morphing. So I'm not trying to dodge the question, but I can't say with honesty what is gonna come back in season four."

As for Ginny, actor Antonia Gentry teased that a summer spent in South Korea with Zion will hopefully make her character a "badass".

© AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX Austin and Ginny were integral to Georgia's trial outcome

"She grew over the summer, and she's ready to do whatever she needs to do to protect her family, because, like, screw everybody else," said Antonia.

Who will star in Ginny & Georgia season 4?

The main stars are set to return, including Brianne Howey (Georgia Miller), Antonia Gentry (Ginny Miller) and Diesel La Torraca (Austin Miller).

© AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX Raymond Ablack plays Joe, Georgia's love interest

Other returning cast members include Jennifer Robertson (Ellen Baker), Sara Waisglass (Maxine Baker), Felix Mallard (Marcus Baker), Scott Porter (Paul Randolph), Raymond Ablack (Joe), Katie Douglas (Abby), Chelsea Clark (Norah), Sabrina Grdevich (Cynthia Fuller), Nathan Mitchell (Zion Miller), Vinessa Antoine (Simone), and Nikki Roumel (Young Georgia).

Will there be a season 5 of Ginny & Georgia?

While there was originally only supposed to be four seasons, it seems the creators could have more in store.

Speaking to Deadline, Sarah teased: "I always thought it would end at season four, just because I knew what the ending was, let's say, but what we're finding in the writers' room for this season is that there's actually more there."