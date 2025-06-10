Love Island's Tommy reveals secret villa signals and a famous boxing connection

Last night, we saw Love Island contestant Tommy enter the villa and couple up with bubbly Dublin-born Megan Forte Clarke.

The show, hosted by Maya Jama, is in its 12th series and airs every night (except Sundays) at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

Tommy, 22, a landscape gardener from Hertfordshire, was one of the 12 OG islanders to enter the villa. Labelled this year's "cheeky chappy", Tommy spoke to HELLO! just before entering the villa. Here's what he said.

Who is Tommy Bradley?

Tommy is all about making a good first impression – which starts, first and foremost, with his hair.

"I think my hair and my smile are my two best features," Tommy said.

© ITV Megan and Tommy coupled up in the first episode

When asked what his routine was, Tommy elaborated: "I shampoo my hair two or three times a week… make sure it's nice and clean, and I spend about half an hour blow-drying it all back. And then I put my hairstyling powder in, comb it all back."

But the true secret to his slick look? "After I comb my hair back, I put a woolly hat on, and then I go to bed with my woolly hat on, and then overnight, it will settle and keep it nice and slick back so it doesn't mess up in my sleep."

To maintain his routine inside the villa, Tommy said he planned to bring "a little selection" of his trusty woolly hats into the villa, ensuring his hair is always looking sharp.

What are Tommy's boxing connections?

Beyond his perfectly coiffed hair, Tommy has a unique connection to the boxing world. While never really into boxing himself, his grandad has deep roots in the sport.

"My granddad's second cousin was Benny Lynch," he revealed, adding that Benny was one of "the first ever Scottish world champion" boxers.

© ITV 22-year-old Tommy is from Hertfordshire

While he's never met Anthony Joshua himself, his professional boxer brother trained at Finchley Amateur Boxing Club – the same one Anthony first donned his gloves in.

Secret signals…

Close to his family, Tommy spoke to his grandad before heading into the villa – and his grandad even came up with a secret signal for him to be able to communicate with his family back home.

"I had my baseball cap and he said, when you're thinking of us, turn your baseball cap sideways." Something to look out for when Tommy takes a trip for the firepit or the terrace!

When it comes to his ideal partner, Tommy names brunettes Gemma, Paige and Samie from previous Love Island seasons as catching his eye.

His green flags include someone who is "quite ambitious", "family-orientated" and who has their "head screwed on".

On red flags, he said he doesn't like people who are "snobby or arrogant". "You know if they ask what you do, and I say, I do gardening and landscaping, and then, [they say] you're a gardener, and they sort of look down on you."

So, why Love Island now? "Every single one of my friends now are all in relationships. I'm like the last single person," he laments. After admitting all his friends spend time with their partners, he says: "I always feel like I'm missing out on these nights out that they do together so I was thinking I need to get a girlfriend I need to sort myself out."

© ITV Family-orientated Tommy was chosen by Megan based on his prewritten profile

For Tommy, the villa offers "a chance to have a great summer" and the potential to "find the one, find the girlfriend".

Will Megan be the one? We'll have to tune in tonight to find out.