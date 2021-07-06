Inside Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt's love life The actress split from her husband of eight years

She's gracing our screens as Anna Bates each night at the moment as we enjoy watching reruns of Julian Fellowes' Downton Abbey on ITV3 while patiently awaiting the second film.

But away from Highclere, Joanne Froggatt is also known for other roles such as her recent stint as Laura Nielson in gritty drama Liar and upcoming thriller, Angela Black.

While many will be familiar with her professional life, the 39-year-old is often tight-lipped about her private life. In 2020, it was reported that the actress and her husband James Cannon of eight years decided to part ways. Want to more about the Downton star's love life? Here's what we know...

Joanne Froggatt's marriage

Joanne married her long-term partner James Cannon, who works as an IT consultant, in a romantic Oxford ceremony in 2012. Together, the pair lived in Buckinghamshire and even set up their own production company called Run It.

In 2015, the actress opened up about her "perfect" dynamic with her husband. "He's passionate about film and theatre, so we have a common interest – and he's not in the business, so it's perfect," she said.

Joanne and James were married for eight years

Joanne Froggatt and husband separate

In February 2020, in an interview given to the Telegraph, Joanne announced that she and James had separated. Although Joanne didn't reveal the reasons behind the separation, the actress did admit that they had been apart for while.

"We've actually been separated for a little while," she explained. "I'm looking to the future… I'm just going to embrace this year and see what happens."

The couple announced their separation in 2020

Does Joanne Froggatt have kids?

Although she and her husband didn't have children during their marriage, the Downton Abbey star revealed that it wasn't something she would not rule out completely in the future. On the prospect of starting a family, she said: "If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn't, I hope I'll still feel I can live a happy and fulfilled life."

