Harris Dickinson's very private East London home with musician girlfriend

Harris Dickinson is having a moment. At just 28, his glittering career has followed an unusual trajectory by way of British actors; "No public school, no Oxbridge, no drama school," per The Guardian.

And yet, despite his non-linear journey into Hollywood's most elite circles, the East London-born former cadet has landed himself roles in some life-altering films.

Most recently, he was cast as John Lennon in Sam Mendes’s upcoming The Beatles four-part biopic following his lead in Babygirl (2024) alongside Nicole Kidman, which came after his major breakout role in Beach Rats (2017).

© Getty Images for Prada Harris Dickinson lives in East London with his girlfriend, Rose Gray

Yet away from the glitz and glamour of red carpets and gritty chaos of film sets, Harris hasn't strayed far from his Waltham Forest roots. He currently lives in London with his long-time childhood sweetheart girlfriend, musician Rose Gray.

Harris Dickinson's private home with musician girlfriend

In a 2022 interview with The Guardian following his blinding role as Carl in black comedy Triangle of Sadness, Harris admitted he's a hard worker, but finds solace in "chilling".

His sanctuary to wind down, a home in East London, is not only shared with his girlfriend, Rose, but their British shorthair called Misty Blue. "There’s always something to do in his house and garden," which is balanced with wholesome trips to Cornwall for surfing breaks and filming stints in the US.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Rose Gray (L) and Harris Dickinson attend a drinks reception at the London Evening Standard British Film Awards 2018

"[Misty Blue] is someone we have to think about," says Harris. "He’s a lot of work – he’s a prince, but he’s worth it."

Despite pursuing very public careers, creative power couple Harris and Rose prefer to keep a low profile when it comes to their personal life. They have, however, collaborated in their work, with Harris directing several of his love's music videos.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images The creative power couple have been dating since their school years

"It’s testing for a relationship because you’ve got to open yourself up to a different kind of dynamic," Harris told Hunger magazine of their working relationship.

"But it definitely helps with the closeness because you can get to things quicker without that sense of carefulness and trepidation around being offensive.

"We’re so close that we can just be very direct. And I think she was the same with me, where if I had a [expletive] idea, she’d say, 'No, we’re not doing that.'"