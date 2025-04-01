Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harris Dickinson's very private East London home with girlfriend Rose Gray
Subscribe
Harris Dickinson's very private East London home with girlfriend Rose Gray
Harris Dickinson attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Harris Dickinson's very private East London home with musician girlfriend

The British actor has just landed the role of John Lennon in a four-part biopic of The Beatles

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Harris Dickinson is having a moment. At just 28, his glittering career has followed an unusual trajectory by way of British actors; "No public school, no Oxbridge, no drama school," per The Guardian

And yet, despite his non-linear journey into Hollywood's most elite circles, the East London-born former cadet has landed himself roles in some life-altering films. 

Most recently, he was cast as John Lennon in Sam Mendes’s upcoming The Beatles four-part biopic following his lead in Babygirl (2024) alongside Nicole Kidman, which came after his major breakout role in Beach Rats (2017). 

Harris Dickinson attends the Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Fashion Show on January 19, 2025 in Milan, Italy wearing grey trousers, a black shirt and leather jacket© Getty Images for Prada
Harris Dickinson lives in East London with his girlfriend, Rose Gray

Yet away from the glitz and glamour of red carpets and gritty chaos of film sets, Harris hasn't strayed far from his Waltham Forest roots. He currently lives in London with his long-time childhood sweetheart girlfriend, musician Rose Gray. 

Harris Dickinson's private home with musician girlfriend

In a 2022 interview with The Guardian following his blinding role as Carl in black comedy Triangle of Sadness, Harris admitted he's a hard worker, but finds solace in "chilling". 

His sanctuary to wind down, a home in East London, is not only shared with his girlfriend, Rose, but their British shorthair called Misty Blue. "There’s always something to do in his house and garden," which is balanced with wholesome trips to Cornwall for surfing breaks and filming stints in the US. 

Rose Gray (L) and Harris Dickinson attend a drinks reception at the London Evening Standard British Film Awards 2018© Dave Benett/Getty Images
Rose Gray (L) and Harris Dickinson attend a drinks reception at the London Evening Standard British Film Awards 2018

"[Misty Blue] is someone we have to think about," says Harris. "He’s a lot of work – he’s a prince, but he’s worth it." 

Despite pursuing very public careers, creative power couple Harris and Rose prefer to keep a low profile when it comes to their personal life. They have, however, collaborated in their work, with Harris directing several of his love's music videos.  

Harris Dickinson and Rose Gray attend the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party at Annabel's on February 2, 2020 in London, England. © Dave Benett/Getty Images
The creative power couple have been dating since their school years

"It’s testing for a relationship because you’ve got to open yourself up to a different kind of dynamic," Harris told Hunger magazine of their working relationship. 

"But it definitely helps with the closeness because you can get to things quicker without that sense of carefulness and trepidation around being offensive. 

"We’re so close that we can just be very direct. And I think she was the same with me, where if I had a [expletive] idea, she’d say, 'No, we’re not doing that.'"

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More