Antiques Road Trip star Charles Hanson responds after fans issue same demand

Auctioneer Charles Hanson has shared his hopes of returning to the BBC show Antiques Road Trip.

The antiques expert, 47, has been absent from the programme since 2023, when he faced charges of assault against his wife, which he has since been cleared of.

Taking to social media, Charles said he'd "love" to return to the show one day and hoped to team up with Scottish auctioneer and fellow expert, Paul Laidlaw.

Charles' post came after fans expressed their desire to see the antiques guru back on their screens, in response to a post from the Antiques Road Trip social media page asking viewers who they'd love to see go head-to-head in upcoming episodes.

The post read: "Which experts would you love to see go head-to-head next? Any rematches we need to make happen?"

In the comments section, one fan penned: "It would have to be the return of @HansonsAuctions and @ThePaulLaidlaw," while another added: "Charles Hanson and any one of the old greats, Phil Serrell, Charlie Ross, James Braxton or Catherine Southon. @HansonsAuctions. It's about time they brought Charles back, he is greatly missed."

In response, Charles shared his appreciation and revealed his yearning to return to the programme.

© Paul Tonge/Shutterstock Charles Hanson is an auctioneer and antiques expert

"Thanks so much for all the kind comments," he penned on X.

"Would love to be back on the road one day… and I reckon it's time @ThePaulLaidlaw and I battled it out with a head-to-head Road Trip! Who are you backing? Team Hanson or Team Laidlaw? #HansonVsLaidlaw #AntiquesRoadTrip."

Alongside a throwback photo of Charles with antiques expert David Barby, who died in 2012, the auctioneer added: "& here's a photo of me with the great, late David Barby – a true legend of the road."

Charles' TV career

Charles made his debut on Bargain Hunt in 2002 before joining Flog It!. He became an expert on Antiques Road Trip in 2010.

© BBC Charles returned to Bargain Hunt in May

The antiques expert returned to Bargain Hunt in May after a period of absence since 2023, joining fellow expert Christina Trevanion in Staffordshire, where he wielded the gavel at an auction held at Bishton Hall.

Charles' court trial explained

In February, Charles was cleared of assaulting his wife, Rebecca Hanson, and using controlling or coercive behaviour against her.

The auctioneer, who shares two children with Rebecca, had been accused of using violence towards her over a ten-year period.

© Shutterstock Charles was cleared of coercive control and assault allegations in February

After the not-guilty verdict, Charles described the trial as "very impactful" while speaking to the press outside the court.

"[The last 18 months] have been extremely upsetting," he said, per BBC News. "I've missed my children and quite simply, I can now get back to my life, and I relish that."

He added: "I've experienced a long time of upset and I always believed in justice, and here we are today, the sun is shining and I can start my life again."