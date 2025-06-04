Christina Trevanion shares breathtaking glimpse of garden at Shropshire home away from spotlight

Christina Trevanion has shared a stunning glimpse of her sprawling garden at her Shropshire home – and it looks like the green-fingered Bargain Hunt presenter has been hard at work!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the auctioneer shared a clip of the sun going down over her impressive green space, with her pet cat peacefully sitting on the grass, which is surrounded by shrubs and colourful flowers.

Captioning the post, Christina simply penned the hashtag: "Healing".

© @christinatrevanion / Instagram Christina Trevanion shared a glimpse of her amazing garden

Christina's love of gardening

Christina, who is known for her appearances on Flog It!, Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, has made no secret of her passion for gardening, which she previously described as "a real tonic" and "a distraction".

In an Instagram post from May last year, the 44-year-old beamed as she held a basket of home-grown vegetables whilst standing amidst an array of tall plants and flowers.

© Instagram Christina's garden looks straight from a novel

In the caption, Christina revealed how her garden had been "quite a distraction" and apologised to her followers for her lack of social media posts.

"Apologies for being quiet on here recently, I find gardening a real tonic and it's been quite a distraction this spring," penned the TV star.

"Every day brings out a new old friend that I feared I'd killed last year. The garden is in its second year now and every day brings a new challenge."

© Instagram The TV star has made no secret of her love of gardening

She continued: "In other news, the swallows and house martins have firmly moved in for the summer - and brought 8 friends with them, who are rather noisier than our original tenant's last year, all in all, sunny evenings in the garden are rather wonderful. Is this middle age? If so, I rather like it."

Fans were quick to comment on the star's impressive garden, with one person writing: "What an amazing looking garden! Must keep you busy," while another added: "That's your garden?! Wow it's beautiful! And looks very challenging but completely worth it!"

Christina's life away from the spotlight

When she's not busy filming, Christina, who is a mother of two, enjoys spending time at home and with friends and family.

© Instagram Christina lives in Shropshire

She previously told the BBC: "As a busy mum of two, with a full-time job and a part-time job, I don’t get a lot of free time, so when I do it is spent with my family and friends, in my garden, at home."