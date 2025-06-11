Channel 4 drops 'compelling' 3-part drama – and it could be your next binge-watch

Channel 4 has just dropped a new three-part sci-fi drama – and it could be your next binge-watch.

Written and directed by Uzo Oleh (Edicius), Channel 4's first digital original drama, Beth, is billed as a "compelling" story about a miracle birth that "unravels a marriage and rocks the very foundation of humankind".

It follows married couple Joe and Molly, who have undergone multiple rounds of fertility treatment in the hopes of finally having their first baby. But when Molly falls pregnant and their daughter Imogen arrives, the baby is white and bears no resemblance to Joe. Is Molly hiding something?

Intrigued? Keep reading for all you need to know about the show

What is Beth about?

Nicholas Pinnock (This Town, Marcella) and Abbey Lee (Horizon: An American Saga, Mad Max: Fury Road) star as married couple Joe and Molly, who appear to have it all: they're deeply in love, successful in their careers and living the high life. But one thing is missing – a child.

© Channel 4 Abbey Lee stars in Beth

"So when Molly falls pregnant after years of false hope, it feels like a miracle," the synopsis continues.

"Months later, when their baby daughter, Imogen, is born, she’s as Caucasian as can be, with no resemblance to Joe, her father. As Joe and Molly’s life is thrown into turmoil, Joe begins to unravel a shocking truth that rocks him, Molly, and, potentially, the world to the core. Will Joe be able to keep his discovery a secret in order to protect his family?"

Who stars in Beth?

Nicholas Pinnock, known for his roles in For Life, Django and Marcella, stars as Joe. He shares the screen with Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road, Lovecraft Country, Florida Man), who plays Molly.

© Channel 4 The three-parter follows a married couple in the aftermath of having their miracle baby

Meanwhile, Nick Blood (The Day of the Jackal, Joan) plays Dr Balthas, alongside Louise Bangay (Doctors, Casualty) as Gabby, Jemima Lown as Imogen, and Alex Lanipekun (Domina, The Rising) as Jude.

What are TV critics saying?

The series has been met with mixed reviews from critics.

© Channel 4 Nicholas Pinnock plays Joe

In its three-star review, The Guardian praised the show as "a very stylish and confidently directed piece, with fine performances throughout" but added that "the script needs to be tighter".

Meanwhile, The Independent awarded the drama three stars, while The Telegraph gave it two.

Beth is available to stream on Channel 4.