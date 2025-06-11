The 5 people who went missing on the Titanic submersible – including one of King Charles' connections

A search and rescue gripped the world back in June 2023, when authorities were alerted of five missing members on board the Titanic submersible. The watercraft was designed to sustain life support for the five crew members for 96 hours.

After five days of searching the Atlantic, the U.S. Coast Guard announced on 22 June 2023 that all five members had perished on board.

It was discovered that Titan, the submarine operated by OceanGate, imploded about 90 minutes into a descent to see the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board.

Now, Netflix is revisiting the tragedy in its documentary, Titan: The OceanGate Disaster, and it's causing viewers to ask: who were the missing people on the Titanic submersible?

Read on to find out.

© Balazs Gardi/Courtesy of Netflix Stockton Rush Stockton was the CEO and co-founder of OceanGate, and was piloting the Titan submersible during its last dive. OceanGate operated tours and deep-sea dives to shipwrecks – including the Titanic – as a tourist attraction, as well as for research and exploration. After the events of Titan, OceanGate announced it had permanently ceased all exploration and commercial operations. Stockton became the youngest jet transport-rated pilot in the world at just 19 in 1981. He went on to obtain a BSE in Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University in 1984, and his MBA from the U.C. Berkeley Haas School of Business in 1989. In Titan: The OceanGate Disaster, the documentary examines Stockton's career, "his quest to become the next billionaire innovator and the doomed underwater endeavor that forced the world to reconsider the price of ambition in the depths of the ocean." He was 61 when he died.

© HANDOUT/DAWOOD HERCULES CORPORATION/AFP Shahzada and Suleman Dawood Shahzada was a UK-based business advisor and held an important role as the vice-chairman of Engro Corporation. The 48-year-old also had a long-term connection with King Charles; he was a member of the Global Advisory Board for Prince's Trust International, as well as being a supporter of the British Asian Trust, which was founded in 2007 by King Charles (then the Prince of Wales). Upon the news of Shahzada's disappearance, King Charles asked to be kept updated on the search. At the time, Prince's Trust CEO Will Straw said: "Prince’s Trust International has a longstanding relationship with Shahzada Dawood and his family. We are shocked by this awful news, praying for a rescue and sending our thoughts to his family during this deeply challenging time." Suleman was the 19-year-old son of Shahzada, and had just finished his first year of business school at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow. His family described him as a "big fan of science fiction literature and learning new things". His uncle, Samad Dawood, told ABC News that Suleman was "so filled with humbleness and gratitude". "I think it's sad but also amazing that... his death also brought the world together, and I thank him for it," he continued.

© Victoria Sirakova Hamish Harding Hamish was a British businessman and explorer, who previously travelled on the Challenger Deep to the bottom of the ocean. He was also the chair of aviation sales and operations company Action Aviation, and was a jet pilot. Hamish, who died at 58, held 16 air speed records, including a Guinness world record for the longest time spent traversing the deepest part of the ocean on a single dive. He also travelled into space last year on board Blue Origin's New Shepard.

© JOEL SAGET Paul-Henri Nargeolet French deep-sea explorer Paul-Henri was a renowned expert on the Titanic wreck – and was often referred to as "Mr. Titanic". After a two-decade long career in the French Navy, specialising in mine clearance, diving and deep underwater operations, he joined the French Institute for Research and Exploitation of the Sea (IFREMER), where he led the very first recovery expedition to the Titanic in 1987. After an extensive career dedicated to deep-sea exploration, he had made numerous expeditions to the Titanic site over the years. He was 73 at the time of his final expedition.

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster is out now on Netflix.