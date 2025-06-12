Wynne Evans posts full video that 'BBC wouldn't let him show' which reveals truth about Strictly scandal

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Wynne Evans has been inundated with support after sharing a never-before-seen video with his partner Katya Jones explaining why he had his hand wrapped around her waist - which hugely angered viewers at the time.

The full video sees the pair speaking backstage on the show, with Katya explaining: "We felt the need to clarify something. We find it quite fascinating when people take time to look at every gesture, every look."

Wynne continued: "So we thought, tonight we'll mess around, and be like, 'I'll put my hand on your waist and you move it away and we'll see who notices it,' and now everyone thinks I'm a weirdo! But really, I promise you, I'm not. We're also doing this 'high ten' thing where she blanks me doing a high ten."

© Guy Levy Katya Jones and Wynne Evans on Strictly

Katya added: "It's all planned to see who notices… but we just need to clarify that it's all just messing around. He's not a creep, and he's a brilliant dancer."

© BBC Wynne Evans became the eighth celebrity to leave

The opera singer also shared a montage of trying to 'high ten' Katya with his dance partner ignoring him, which appeared to be a running joke between them throughout the show.

WATCH: The Strictly star claims the BBC wouldn’t let him post the full version

After one person commented on the post: "This should have been shown in full!!!" Wynne replied: "@bbcstrictly wouldn’t let us show it."

Another person wrote: "Why didn’t they show us this - they almost destroyed you," while another person added: "I feel for the lovely @katyajones and yourself... this should have been shown @bbcstrictly we all love Wynne and that won’t change." HELLO! has reached out to the BBC and to Katya Jones' representatives for comment.

Wynne has also been supported by former Strictly dancer James Jordan, who wrote: "I don’t know Wynne Evans personally, but I do know what it feels like to be let down when you need support the most. What I saw on ITV this morning moved me — and made me angry. Please read this. It matters."

Wynne replied: "You have been amazing @jamesjordan1978. Many of my Strictly friends are too scared to support me publicly and I thank you so much as a ‘stranger’ to speak out in my favour when many others would remain silent."

© Instagram Wynne is now no longer working at Radio Wales

Wynne recently appeared on This Morning after claiming that he had been axed from his Radio Wales show. He said: "I haven’t heard from the BBC since I got suspended, personally; they've only spoken to my lawyers.

"I just think that sometimes mental health is talked about... and sometimes I fear that it’s lip service that they give. Mental health is still a really grey area — where we can say we’ve got that policy in place, but actually you need to look after people with mental health issues. Because in the flip of a light switch, the light can go out."

He also advised against taking part on Strictly, saying: "I wouldn’t do it. It wasn’t a safe environment for me. I loved Katya and the guys that were there. I’m happy now to be back in Wales."