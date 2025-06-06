Anton du Beke's grown-up twins are adorable 'cheerleaders' in rare video

Anton du Beke, 58, may be used to being in front of the camera, delighting Strictly Come Dancing fans with his larger-than-life personality, but he tends to keep his children away from the spotlight.

The 'King of Ballroom' made an exception on Friday as he turned to them for help promoting his new book, Operation Tango, which is released on 19 June. The doting father sat on an outdoor sofa between twins George and Henrietta, whom he welcomed in 2017 with his wife Hannah Summers, in the garden of their Buckinghamshire home.

Dressed in jeans and a blue knit, George shared his verdict on his father's former book Code Name Foxtrot, while Henrietta looked summery in a striped skirt as she discussed the characters and storyline of his upcoming release.

The sweet interaction left fans stating they were his biggest "cheerleaders."

© Getty Anton Du Beke and Hannah Summers welcomed their twins in 2017

One wrote: "So sweet, your children are so adorable and great cheerleaders as well as supportive," while a second penned: "Awwww adorable! Great cheerleaders." A third added: "Aww, the very best loyal supporters."

© Instagram Anton du Beke loves reading with his children

The BBC star married his marketing executive wife in 2017 after meeting at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey in 2012.

Anton previously opened up about their difficult journey to parenthood, which included going through IVF.

"I thought she'd be an excellent mum, always knew she'd be a great mum but she couldn't have children," the dancer admitted on the Parenting Hell podcast.

"I thought, 'Isn't it funny how nature works in mysterious ways?'. The person I thought would be an incredible mum couldn't have children - that's the sad irony of it all.

© Instagram The Strictly Come Dancing star's kids joined him for workouts in lockdown

"But as we had IVF, we were able to have them in the end and I'm thrilled for me - because I'd have 100 [kids] by the way, because I love them," he concluded.

While his social media is littered with dancing videos, Anton shared more of his home life than ever before amid the coronavirus pandemic. With shops closed and work on hold for many amid the lockdown, Anton broadcasted dance workout videos where he was occasionally joined by his twins