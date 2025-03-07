Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin reveals surprising career move away from dancing

Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin has his sights set on new career opportunities and has revealed he's been taking singing lessons in the hopes of a future in music.

The 27-year-old dancer, who joined the BBC dance competition in 2021 and placed second on ­Celebrity Big Brother last year, told The Sun: "There are things which I'm saving for next year and singing is one of them. I've been taking singing lessons for a couple of years.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Nikita has been taking singing lessons for two years

"I would love to do a musical. I wouldn't mind doing music," continued the Ukrainian dancer. "I'm not against anything that is new and exciting. Potentially going into films. But I think a musical is my next step."

© Stuart C. Wilson Nikita is hoping for a future in music

As for his future as a professional dancer on Strictly, Nikita revealed he's in it for the long haul. "As long as they want me back," he said, adding: "Initially I thought I might want to do ten years but now I'm thinking I'd like to do even more."

WATCH: Strictly’s Nikita Kuzmin dances with his girlfriend in their kitchen

It's an exciting time for Nikita, who is about to embark on his solo tour, Midnight Dancer, around the UK and Ireland.

The dance show, which opens on 8 March, is billed as a "fairytale ball like no other" and promises audiences a night "full of music, sequins, and world class dancing".

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Nikita joined Strictly in 2021

The performance follows the "highs and lows of a classic romance story" about two star-crossed lovers and is described as a modern day Cinderella story. "Will they reunite at the masked ball, or will real life put an end to their fairytale fantasy?" the description teases.

"It's a love story with betrayal, pain and hope – it's a very dramatic show," Nikita said.

"As scared as I am, I'm loving this scary feeling because I know that on the night, I will deliver the best thing people have ever seen."

© Guy Levy, BBC Nikita with his celebrity partner Layton Williams in 2023

Sharing his excitement during rehearsals back in December, Nikita wrote on Instagram: "Midnight dancer is rolling. Exciting exciting exciting! Costumes, choreography, dancers, concepts, music and loads more.

"Putting my heart and soul into this tour and I'm looking so much forward for all of you to see it live," he added.