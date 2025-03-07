Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin reveals surprising career move away from dancing
Subscribe
Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin reveals surprising career move away from dancing
Man in gold shirt smiling at camera© Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin reveals surprising career move away from dancing

The 27-year-old dancer has his sights set on a career in music

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin has his sights set on new career opportunities and has revealed he's been taking singing lessons in the hopes of a future in music. 

The 27-year-old dancer, who joined the BBC dance competition in 2021 and placed second on ­Celebrity Big Brother last year, told The Sun: "There are things which I'm saving for next year and singing is one of them. I've been taking singing lessons for a couple of years.

Nikita Kuzmin in a black outfit© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Nikita has been taking singing lessons for two years

"I would love to do a musical. I wouldn't mind doing music," continued the Ukrainian dancer. "I'm not against anything that is new and exciting. Potentially going into films. But I think a musical is my next step."

Nikita Kuzmin in grey overcoat and black shirt© Stuart C. Wilson
Nikita is hoping for a future in music

As for his future as a professional dancer on Strictly, Nikita revealed he's in it for the long haul. "As long as they want me back," he said, adding: "Initially I thought I might want to do ten years but now I'm thinking I'd like to do even more."

WATCH: Strictly’s Nikita Kuzmin dances with his girlfriend in their kitchen

It's an exciting time for Nikita, who is about to embark on his solo tour, Midnight Dancer, around the UK and Ireland. 

The dance show, which opens on 8 March, is billed as a "fairytale ball like no other" and promises audiences a night "full of music, sequins, and world class dancing".

Nikita Kuzmin on Loose Women© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Nikita joined Strictly in 2021

The performance follows the "highs and lows of a classic romance story" about two star-crossed lovers and is described as a modern day Cinderella story. "Will they reunite at the masked ball, or will real life put an end to their fairytale fantasy?" the description teases. 

"It's a love story with betrayal, pain and hope – it's a very dramatic show," Nikita said. 

"As scared as I am, I'm loving this scary feeling because I know that on the night, I will deliver the best thing people have ever seen."

Layton Williams & Nikita Kuzmin© Guy Levy, BBC
Nikita with his celebrity partner Layton Williams in 2023

Sharing his excitement during rehearsals back in December, Nikita wrote on Instagram: "Midnight dancer is rolling. Exciting exciting exciting! Costumes, choreography, dancers, concepts, music and loads more.

"Putting my heart and soul into this tour and I'm looking so much forward for all of you to see it live," he added. 

Strictly Come Dating: couples who met on the dancefloor

As well as Gemma and Gorka, there are several other loved-up couples who met during their time on Strictly

  • Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec met on Strictly in 2010, before marrying in 2017 and welcoming a baby, Lyra, in 2023.
  • Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev met during the 2013 series. They married in 2019 and have two children together.
  • Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg fell in love while competing in 2018. They live together in Brighton.
  • Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl, Minnie, in 2023.
  • Max George and Maisie Smith shared their Strictly experience together in 2020, but didn't announce their relationship until 2022.
  • Tyler West and Molly Rainford starred in the 2022 series together and have been going strong ever since!
  • Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova are both professionals on the show, and began dating in 2022.
  • Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen were partnered together on the show in 2013, confirming their romance in 2014. They share a daughter together, Mila, who was born in 2018.

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More