Strictly's rumoured line-up for 2025 revealed – including a very popular royal

It seems like only yesterday when Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland took the Glitterball Trophy home and were crowned winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

But with the show's enduring success, it's no surprise that the buzz for the new series, which will be its 22nd, has already begun.

While the line-up of professional dancers has been confirmed, we can't stop wondering who will be taking their place opposite them. So if, like us, you just can't wait for the next season, here's everyone who is rumoured to take to the dancefloor for Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

© Getty Dani Dyer The Love Island 2018 winner has been eyed up as part of the new line-up, with reports saying bosses are "thrilled" to have her on board. If the rumours are true, we can't wait to see her husband, footballer Jarrod Bowen, and dad Danny Dyer cheering her on from the audience.

© Getty Images Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo It wouldn't be the first time a Made in Chelsea star made some moves on Strictly, and if rumours are true, Toff is the next member to take the floor. Considering her 2017 I'm a Celebrity win, Toff would certainly be in the running to be a fan favourite with viewers.

© Getty Mike Tindall It's been rumoured that Mike, former England rugby player and husband of Zara Tindall, may be the first royal on Strictly. It's also been speculated that Zara could be competing alongside him. Mike playfully fuelled the flame back in May when he posted a picture on Instagram of Zara with former professional dancer and judge Anton Du Beke, with the caption: "I always said she would be great on Strictly! @mrantondubeke".

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Angellica Bell After repeatedly expressing her admiration for the show, it wouldn't surprise us if TV presenter Angelica walked right out of Celebrity Big Brother and into Elstree Studios for Strictly 2025. It's believed that Angelica was a reserve for last year's series, but fingers crossed, she'll make a full appearance this year.

© Getty Images Tom Parker-Bowles MasterChef judge and the son of the Queen, Tom is also a contender in the rumoured line-up. Reports have said: "His name was also sounded out last year but never materialised. Bosses hope they'll have better luck this year.'

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Stacey Solomon Another I'm a Celebrity alumn and TV presenter, Stacey – known for her BBC show Sort Your Life Out – is said to be teeing up to tango. A source told The Sun that Stacey is one of the BBC's top talent, thanks to her NTA-winning decluttering show.

© PA Images via Getty Images Ashley Cain If reports are to be believed, reality TV star Ashley Cain will be the first Ex on the Beach star to feature on Strictly. His survival skills are put to the test on his BBC show, Ashley Cain: Into the Danger Zone – but how will he fare on the ballroom floor, we wonder?

Craig Rowe This Morning presenter Craig Rowe has publicly shared his interest in going on Strictly. He told The Sun: "We've spoken to Strictly and nothing's happened yet, but talks are very much happening. Obviously, Strictly is the one that is gold standard." "And also, I love dancing – and now I'm fitter. I'd like nothing better than the training as well to put me through my paces."

Who will present Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

While there have been no confirmations, it can safely be assumed that Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will reprise their double-act of presenting the hit show.

© Guy Levy, BBC Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

Who will judge Strictly 2025?

From what we understand, Shirley Ballas will remain as head judge, with Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood judging alongside.

© BBC Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke sit on the judging panel

Which professional dancers will be on Strictly 2025?

Professional dancers returning to the show are Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.

While it's been announced that two new dancers will make their debut, their names will be revealed closer to the show's return.

When can I watch Strictly 2025?

Strictly Come Dancing will make its star-studded return to iPlayer and BBC One in the autumn of 2025.