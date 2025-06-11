Netflix viewers 'hooked from start to finish' of 'incredible' new drama

Netflix recently dropped a hard-hitting drama about a single mother whose life unravels in just one day – and viewers are hooked.

Tyler Perry's latest film Straw stars Taraji P. Henson as hard-working mother Janiyah, who reaches her breaking point whilst struggling to take care of her young, ill daughter (Gabrielle E Jackson).

Taking to social media, viewers hailed the film as "incredible", with one person writing: "Straw is the best movie I've watched this year. I love every part of the movie. It had me hooked from the beginning. Taraji is just too good, she totally killed her character. Thank you, Tyler Perry for the movie," while a second praised the movie as a "classic".

© Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix Taraji P. Henson stars as Janiyah Wiltkinson in Straw

A third viewer penned: "Just watched #Straw by @tylerperry and wow! That was such a good film. Honestly, 10/10, everyone should go and watch this. It's the best film I've seen in a long time! The acting was incredible, the writing was emotional and that ending! Just wow," while another added: "This movie had my eyes hooked from start to finish!! #Straw."

What is Straw about?

The film follows Janiyah, a single mother on the edge who is trying to survive whilst coming up against overwhelming odds.

© Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix Viewers praised the "incredible" film on social media

The synopsis reads: "A single mother's world unravels in chaos as her day goes from bad to worse to catastrophic as she struggles to care for her ill daughter. Pushed to the brink by a world that seems indifferent to her existence, she's forced to confront impossible choices in a society that offers her no safety net."

Teasing the film, creator Tyler told Tudum: "She's just trying to survive, just trying to be a great mother to her daughter, and then the circumstances in her life cause her to be in this situation.

"I think that a lot of people around the world, no matter if you're a Black woman or not, will be able to relate to that feeling of, 'I'm at my last straw.'"

Who stars in Straw?

Taraji P. Henson (The Color Purple, Hidden Figures) leads the cast as Janiyah.

© Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix Taraji P. Henson plays a woman on the edge

She stars alongside Sherri Shepherd (Precious, 30 Rock) as bank teller Nicole Parker, Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One, the upcoming The Rip) as Detective Raymond, Glynn Turman (Rustin, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) as Richard, Janiayh's boss, Sinbad (Atlanta, A Different World) as Benny, and Rockmond Dunbar (Prison Break, Sons of Anarchy) as Chief Wilson.

Straw is available to stream on Netflix.