The Pitt announces big changes for season 2

The Pitt, TV's hottest new show, made a big announcement this week about its next season. HBO Max's medical procedural is welcoming new doctors!

Joining cast members like Noah Wyle and Bryan Cranston's daughter Taylor Dearden are Charles Baker, Irene Choie, Laëtitia Hollard, and Lucas Iverson. Charles is best known for playing Skinny Pete on Breaking Bad.

There's also insight into the storyline for each actor. Charles will play an unhoused man named Troy. Irene joins as Joy, a medical student with strong boundaries. Laëtitia will star as a recent nursing school graduate. And Lucas will play fourth-year medical student, James.

How The Pitt came to be

The Pitt comes from creator R. Scott Gemmill, ER showrunner John Wells, and executive producer, lead actor, and writer Noah Wyle. It details the very urgent challenges the American medical community faces. Set in a fictional Pittsburgh trauma center, each episode of The Pitt represents one hour of a shift.

The doctors and nurses navigate an overcrowded emergency room and a severe lack of resources. The cast, aside from Noah, is mainly made up of up and coming actors.

"It's a human-level show," Noah explained while appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It exists where we exist. We are going into spaces and meeting people who you meet all day long in your own life. Audiences love both."

Noah starred as John Carter in the legendary medical show, ER, and knew this new take on emergency rooms would be a success. His former co-star, George Clooney, called The Pitt, "a beautiful show," while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Fans seem to agree.

"You make shows that you just hope will connect with people," John told Jennifer. "What's been great is that this show connected so quickly."

What we know about season two

Noah told Deadline that season two will take place over Fourth of July weekend. Fan favorites like Noah (Dr. Robby), Taylor (Dr. King), Shawn Hatosy (Dr. Abbot), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), and Katherine LaNasa (the charge nurse Dana Evans) will return for the second season.

R. Scott told HELLO! at TheWrap's inaugural Showrunners & Creators Breakfast in May 2025: "I think we're definitely going to see some nice interactions [between King and Langdon]."

Season one ended dramatically. After a two episode arc following a mass shooting at a music festival, Dana confided in Dr. Robby that she wanted to quit, medical student Javadi (played by Shabana Azeez) flirted with nurse Mateo (Jalen Thomas Brooks), and Dr. Langdon was fired for an apparent addiction.

Season two of The Pitt will have a lot to cover, adding to the drama that already permeates through an ER. Fans won't have to wait long. Max CEO, Casey Bloys, confirmed to Vulture: "[The] second season will premiere in January 2026."