Netflix viewers 'up all night' binge-watching 'masterpiece' returning show

Netflix viewers have been binge-watching the second season of Tires, the comedy series created by comedians Shane Gillis, John McKeever, and Steve Gerben.

The sitcom follows Will (Gerben), the hapless heir of an auto repair chain, as he struggles to keep his family business afloat.

What are viewers saying about series two?

It's safe to say viewers loved the second season, which comes a year after the show first debuted in May 2024, with one person hailing the series as "possibly the best show ever made in the history of television".

© Courtesy of Netflix Shane Gillis co-creates and stars in Tires

Others binge-watched the series in one sitting, with one fan writing: "@Shanemgillis this season of Tires on @netflix was super good. I had to binge all of them before I went to sleep. It went from ok to I'm almost obsessed with it. Great job from everyone who worked on it," while another added: "Just binge watched all of Tires season 2 and I've got to say it's one of, if not the best comedy series I've ever watched. I'm not usually a fan of American comedy as it's kinda corny, but this is comedy gold. "

A third viewer penned: "If you haven't binge-watched Tires on Netflix, you are missing out on a funny masterpiece," while another said they were "up all night" watching the show.

What is Tires about?

Set in Pennsylvania's Valley Forge, the series follows two cousins, manager Will and Shane (Gillis), as they struggle to keep the family business alive through a series of reckless schemes designed to improve sales.

The logline reads: "Will (Steven Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, attempts to turn his father's business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Shane Gillis)."

© Courtesy of Netflix The series follows the hapless heir of an auto repair chain, as he struggles to keep his family business afloat

According to Tudum, series two sees Will and Shane "rush to grow professionally without fully realising the cost of doing business" following the unexpected success of their big marketing idea.

Who created Tires?

The series was created by comedians Shane Gillis, John McKeever, and Steve Gerben, who also write and executive produce.

© Courtesy of Netflix The sitcom is available to stream on Netflix

How to watch Tires

Both seasons one and two of Tires are available to stream on Netflix.