Netflix fans have just hours left to binge-watch this 'mind-blowing masterpiece'

Netflix fans have just hours left to stream the hit comedy-drama Shameless before it disappears from the platform.

The series is scheduled to leave Netflix on 16 June.

First airing in 2004, Shameless quickly became one of the UK's most talked-about TV shows. It was created by Paul Abbott, now 65, and ran for 11 series before ending in 2013.

A raw portrait of British family life

Set in the fictional Chatsworth estate in Manchester, the show focused on the Gallagher family. Frank Gallagher, played by David Threlfall, was the boozy, often-absent father of six.

Frank’s children – Fiona, Philip, Ian, Debbie, Carl and Liam – had to look after themselves in his absence. The series followed their lives as they navigated poverty, dysfunction and constant mischief.

Fiona, the eldest, acted as a surrogate parent, trying to keep her siblings together. The programme struck a chord with audiences through its mix of humour, grit and emotional moments.

Viewer reactions to the series

Many fans have taken to social media to share their love for the show.

One viewer posted on IMDb: "Never watched this until now. I'm pleasantly surprised because I thought it would be something I would have on in the background while I was on my phone. Turns out I really like the characters!"

Another wrote: "Fantastic script, characters and acting and the funniest, freshest British made comedy I've seen since Spaced and The League of Gentlemen."

A third said: "This is one of the most stand-out, must-see series British television has produced. The exploits of the Gallagher family are no-holds-barred and guaranteed to either offend the viewer, or cause them to slide off their chair and roll around the floor, laughing their behinds off."

One fan summed it up: "I was blown fair out of my chair by this show, and possibly appreciated it all the more because I had no expectations."

A final chance to binge-watch

Despite ending over a decade ago, Shameless has remained a cult favourite. Its return to Netflix gave fans a chance to revisit the chaotic world of Chatsworth.

But with the show leaving the platform on 16 June, there isn’t much time left. All 11 series are currently available to stream, but they will disappear at midnight.

What made Shameless special

Shameless stood out for its bold approach to working-class life. It mixed outrageous comedy with moments of real emotion.

The show didn’t shy away from topics like addiction, mental health and poverty. Paul said at the time of launch: "I wanted to write something that was fast, real and reflected people I knew growing up."

Its impact was clear from the start, winning awards and strong ratings. The characters became household names and the show launched the careers of actors like Anne-Marie Duff and James McAvoy.

Once removed from Netflix, Shameless may return to Channel 4’s All 4 service. However, no official streaming alternative has been confirmed.

For now, fans only have a short window left to finish the series on Netflix.

