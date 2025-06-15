Meet the Soccer Aid presenters: including a Love Island star and more

It's not long until Soccer Aid 2025 kicks off, and we can't wait to watch the international charity football match for UNICEF that takes place at one of the UK's football stadiums every year.

This year's match will take place at the Old Trafford in Manchester, and taking to the pitch are "fan favourites" Jill Scott, Tom Grennan and Sir Mo Farah, who are joined by likes of Tyson Fury, Joe Hart, Steph Houghton, Leonardo Bonucci.

Soccer Aid has also announced: "This year also sees the hotly anticipated return of Soccer Aid stars including Louis Tomlinson and Wayne Rooney – one of the greatest footballers of all time – who will be on former home ground at Old Trafford, Manchester."

The beloved annual match sees a mixture of celebrities and footballers take to the field to compete. Co-founded in 2006 by Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes, the event has raised over £106 million for UNICEF in its work to support vulnerable children across the world.

Here, we introduce the stars leading the coverage for Soccer Aid 2025 from the sidelines.

Presenters

© Â©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures Dermot O'Leary A UNICEF UK ambassador and This Morning presenter, Dermot is no stranger to the Soccer Aid sidelines. Having hosted the charity match since 2010, he'll be returning for another year to present the coverage.



Dermot, 52, is best known for his warm presence on our screens, presenting shows from This Morning and The X Factor to Comic Relief, the BRIT Awards and Big Brother's Little Brother.



© Instagram/@alexscott2 Alex Scott Former England international footballer Alex transitioned into TV after her 2017 retirement, and will return as co-host alongside Dermot for her fifth consecutive year. The 40-year-old earned 140 England caps – making her the second-most capped Lioness – and represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics. She made history as the first female presenter of BBC’s Football Focus in 2021 and has also become a regular presenter on Match of the Day.

Commentators

© Â©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures Sam Matterface Lead commentator for Soccer Aid and ITV Sport, Sam is a prominent voice in British sports broadcasting. He is also chief football voice for talkSPORT and a commentator on TNT Sports.



Sam, 47, started TV reporting in 2007 when he joined Sky Sports News, and from there became lead commentator for ITV's football coverage in 2020 after Clive Tyldesley.



© Instagram/@iaindoesjokes Iain Stirling Love Island voiceover star and BAFTA-winning Scottish comedian Iain is set to co-commentate, adding some comedic flair alongside Sam.



While he made moves on the pitch as part of the 2020 Soccer Aid team, Iain, 37, hung up his boots in 2023 and set up camp in the commentary box.



Where to watch Soccer Aid 2025?

Soccer Aid will be available to watch on ITV/STV at 6pm on Sunday 15 June. The match will kick off at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester at 7.30pm. It will also be available to stream on ITVX, with radio coverage via talkSPORT.