Channel 4 quietly drops bingeable 4-part detective thriller

Calling all detective thriller fans! Channel 4 has just dropped a gritty new series that you might want to add to your must-watch list.

Set in the scenic Alpine city of Bolzano, the four-part series follows an ambitious DA and a tortured detective who must put their differences aside to catch a serial killer on the loose. Intrigued? Here's all you need to know.

What is Pale Mountains about?

The story follows Eva Kofler, a young and ambitious German-speaking assistant DA, who is thrust into a chilling case when a murder points to the return of the infamous and ruthless serial killer, Monster of Bolzano.

The synopsis reads: "Bolzano in southern Tyrol is a city straddling two cultures, two languages and two identities. On one side, the German-speaking citizens, precise, disciplined, and prosperous. On the other, the passionate Italians, loud, vibrant, and fiery. But both are shaken to their core when The Monster resurfaces, targeting German-speaking victims."

© Channel 4 Elena Radonicich and Matteo Martari star in Pale Mountains

Eva is paired with Italian detective Paolo Costa, who lost his leg and his girlfriend trying to catch the killer, and the pair immediately clash.

The question is, can they put their personal differences aside to solve the case?

Who stars in Pale Mountains?

Elena Radonicich and Matteo Martari, who are best known for their roles in Italian films and TV series, lead the cast as Eva Kofler and Paolo Costa.

© Channel 4 The series is available to stream on Channel 4

They're joined by Richard Sammel as Gerhard Kofler, Sinead Thornhill as Mathilde Comi, Lavinia Longhi as Michela, and Giovanni Carta as Andreas Muller.

Rounding out the cast are Paolo Briguglia, Katja Lechthaler, Lia Grieco, Anita Zagaria, and Luka Zunic.

How to watch Pale Mountains

© Channel 4 The drama follows two law enforcement officers on the hunt for a serial killer

The Italian and German-language series is now available to stream on Channel 4. Each of the four episodes is around 100 minutes long, so get your popcorn ready!

Pale Mountains is available to watch on Channel 4 now.