'Outstanding' 2-season detective drama that had viewers 'obsessed' is now streaming in the UK

Looking for a new detective drama? A two-season US police procedural, which has been hailed as "outstanding" by viewers, is currently airing in the UK – and it sounds like a must-watch.

Wild Cards, which initially premiered on US network The CW in 2024, follows the unlikely partnership between by-the-book detective Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) and seasoned con woman Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan). Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.

What is Wild Cards about?

Billed as a crime-solving procedural with a comedic twist, the series follows Cole Ellis, a demoted, by-the-book detective who lives on a boat with his cat, and a spirited con woman, Max Mitchell, on probation, who lives with her butler.

© Ed Araquel / Paramount+ Giacomo Gianniotti and Vanessa Morgan star in Wild Cards

The series follows the pair's unlikely partnership as they're offered the chance to redeem themselves.

The synopsis continues: "The catch? They have to find a way to work together, each using their unique skills to solve crimes."

Who stars in Wild Cards?

Vanessa Morgan, known for her roles in Riverdale and My Babysitter's a Vampire, stars as Max, sharing the screen with Giacomo Gianniotti (Grey's Anatomy) as Cole.

© Ed Araquel / Paramount+ The show premiered in the US last year

They're joined by Jason Priestley (Beverly Hills, 90210), Terry Chen (Falling, Sight), Michael Xavier (A Hundred Lies), Amy Goodmurphy (The Ryan & Amy Show), Fletcher Donovan (Firefly Lane), Karin Konoval (Snowpiercer), and Giacomo Baessato (The Good Doctor).

What have viewers said about the show?

It's safe to say that the drama is well-loved among viewers, who have hailed the series as "outstanding".

© Ed Araquel / Paramount+ Viewers in the UK can watch the show on Paramount+

One person wrote on social media: "WOW! The season finale of #WildCards was excellent! @GiacomoKG had me with his brilliant performance. I need the @VanessaMorgan version of Drive released! And those cliffhangers! This is the outstanding television we deserve!" while another added: "I finally watched the #WildCards S2 finale and I just have to say that I was blown away by this whole season! It was probably my favourite show this entire TV season and I can't wait to see S3!"

Can fans expect more seasons?

It's good news for Wild Cards fans as the show was renewed for a third and fourth season by CBC Television last month. However, the show's renewal status in the United States has yet to be determined.

Where to watch Wild Card

Wild Cards launched on Paramount+ on 27 May with 3 episodes, with new episodes released weekly.