BBC quietly drops 'Killing Eve-style' crime thriller hailed as 'addictive' by viewers

The series follows three detectives assigned to a gruesome investigation after six people are brutally murdered, with their bodies displayed in a disturbing way.

The synopsis reads: "Six people have been murdered, dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body suspended from the ceiling in a block of London flats – nicknamed the 'Ragdoll.' Assigned to the shocking case are newly reinstated DS Nathan Rose; his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter; and the unit’s new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds.

"The 'Ragdoll Killer' taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose's name among them. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny. A gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalisation and trauma."