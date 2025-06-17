BBC quietly drops 'Killing Eve-style' crime thriller hailed as 'addictive' by viewers

The BBC has added a gripping show to its roster of crime thrillers on iPlayer – and you've only got five months to binge-watch it!
Ragdoll, which first premiered on AMC in the US in 2021, is billed as a "darkly witty" and "imaginative" serial killer thriller about three detectives investigating the gruesome murders of six people. If this sounds like you're kind of show, keep reading to find out more.
What is Ragdoll about?
The series follows three detectives assigned to a gruesome investigation after six people are brutally murdered, with their bodies displayed in a disturbing way.
The synopsis reads: "Six people have been murdered, dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body suspended from the ceiling in a block of London flats – nicknamed the 'Ragdoll.' Assigned to the shocking case are newly reinstated DS Nathan Rose; his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter; and the unit’s new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds.
"The 'Ragdoll Killer' taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose's name among them. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny. A gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalisation and trauma."
Who stars in Ragdoll?
Lucy Hale, known for her roles in Pretty Little Liars and The Hating Game, stars as DC Lake Edmunds. She shares the screen with Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Inbetweeners) as DS Nathan Rose, and Thalissa Teixeira (Too Close) as DI Emily Baxter.
Other cast members include Ali Cook (Emmerdale), Michael Smiley (The Lobster) and Natasha Little (The Night Manager).
What have viewers said about Ragdoll?
Following its release in 2021, viewers shared their thoughts on the series on social media.
One person wrote: "Started watching this today and I'm addicted, hopefully they will come out another season, it's so good," while another added: "Flipping around and landed on new @AMC_TV show #Ragdoll. I'm hooked!"
A third viewer penned: "It's a great new thriller series, pilot was so good, even too many things happened! A dark plot with a dark humour. I'm hooked already. Plus, love the cast, Lucy Hale playing detective, it's an interesting role. Recommended."
What was the critical response to the show?
The series was met with mostly positive reviews, with The Guardian describing it as "a wicked Killing Eve-style thriller" in its four-star review. The Telegraph also awarded the series four stars.
Ragdoll is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
