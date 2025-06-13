Gardeners' World's Adam Frost moves viewers to tears after co-star's emotional reveal

Gardeners’ World viewers were left emotional after a touching segment featuring presenter Adam Frost and retired horticultural lecturer Lois Amos.

The scene aired during a visit to Bedfords Park Walled Garden near Romford.

A garden with history and heart

© BBC Adam Frost left viewers in tears

The garden dates back to the 1700s and was once part of an estate's kitchen garden.

It has since been restored by a group of dedicated local volunteers.

Leading the team is Lois, who was praised for her passion and commitment.

Adam, 54, said: "Lois, you have got an amazing group of volunteers, haven't you? They seem to have the same passion about the place that you have."

Lois replied: "Yes, I've infected them with it."

Adam smiled and said: "You have infected them, knowing you."

The segment struck an emotional chord

© BBC Adam spoke to Lois at the garden

Lois spoke about the importance of the garden.

She said: "We try to instil into everybody that this is a very historic setting, and that these types of places need protection and conservation, and, you know, they need using and loving."

Adam responded: "I couldn't put it better."

He added: "You've just given me goosebumps. You have honestly, it's like, I think, in a way, it's that sense of legacy, brilliant, absolutely."

Lois, holding back tears, replied: "Thank you. I've gone all gooey. Now I've gone all emotional."

Adam offered comfort and said: "Bless you."

He then gave her a supportive hug.

The BBC shared a preview ahead of the show

© BBC Adam hugged Lois when she got emotional

Gardeners' World shared a teaser on Instagram ahead of the episode.

The post read: "Adam's got a wonderful heartwarming story lined up for you this week."

It added: "It tells the tale of @BedfordsParkWalledGarden - a community space in Essex brought back to life by Lois Amos and her dedicated team of volunteers."

They encouraged fans to tune in at 8pm on BBC Two.

Viewers were deeply moved

© Shutterstock Adam Frost has been dealing with health battles

Fans took to social media to share their reactions.

One wrote: "What a wonderful lady and community! This segment made me cry. More of these truly inspiring stories, please!"

Another said: "Fantastic and inspiring. Adorable hug at the end of the item and tears in my eyes too!"

A third added: "This was a delight to watch last night. What a beautiful garden."

Someone else shared: "Lump in throat... it was such a beautiful piece. Just heartwarmingly lovely."

© Instagram Adam hard at work in his garden

Another fan commented: "I loved this bit of the programme. Such a wonderful unassuming lady and I loved your hugs at the end - brought a lump to my throat!"

The show continues to shine a light on local heroes and green spaces.

Adam has been a regular presenter since 2016 and is known for his down-to-earth approach.

Lois and her team have helped turn Bedfords Park Walled Garden into a vital community hub.

Gardeners' World is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.