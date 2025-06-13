Antiques Roadshow star wowed by ‘one-of-a-kind’ item in rare on-air moment

Antiques Roadshow expert Hilary Kay was visibly moved during a recent episode after being presented with a rare historical item.

The object turned out to be a 17th-century standard linked to Oliver Cromwell.

Described as ‘radioactive with power’

© BBC An Antiques Roadshow guest was speechless when her Oliver Cromwell standard was valued at thousands

Hilary, 68, came across the item while filming at Belton House in Lincolnshire.

She was caught off guard by the find and admitted: "It’s a very interesting phenomenon to be this close to something that is really quite important."

She identified it as the personal standard of Cromwell and described the moment as "radioactive with power".

Linked to the funeral of Cromwell

© BBC An Antiques Roadshow guest brought in Oliver Cromwell's funeral standard

Hilary explained: "This is the standard that was part of the funeral procession of Cromwell’s on November 23, 1658."

She added: "Here was the non king being revered really as a king with a royal crown. It is an extraordinary image that we have here which was totally against everything that he stood for."

The flag was believed to have been taken from Cromwell’s funeral hearse by a boy in the crowd.

Guest reveals how she came to own it

© BBC Antiques Roadshow expert wowed by ‘trickiest’ item she’s ever valued kept in spare bedroom

The guest who brought the item explained that her father had purchased a collection of militaria.

She said: "We now own it as a family, it’s actually kept in one of our spare rooms and, as you say, it’s one of those objects that make you tingle."

She added that her family had a strong interest in English Civil War history and that her maternal grandparents helped found The Sealed Knot re-enactment group.

Hilary responded: "Which is amazing, what a coincidence! It was meant to end up with you."

Valuation proves difficult

© BBC Hilary Kay on the Antiques Roadshow

Hilary said that valuing the item was a challenge.

She told the guest: "This is about the trickiest thing I’ve ever had to value."

She eventually settled on an estimated value of at least £25,000.

She added: "How much more would it go? It is certain to fetch £25,000."

Guest left speechless

© BBC This guest on the Antiques Roadshow was left speechless

The guest was left speechless by the valuation.

She said: "It’s a real treasure, it’s a pleasure to own."

She also stressed the importance of preserving the item and sharing it with future generations.

Hilary agreed and added: "However great your spare room is and I’m sure it has almost museum like qualities, I do think, even if it went on loan somewhere, I think it deserves to be looked after."

A rare moment for the show

© Alamy Hilary Kay on the Antiques Roadshow

Hilary admitted the experience had been unforgettable.

She said: "It’s going to take me a little while to come down from this."

She joked: "It’ll take a couple of bars of chocolate and a cup of tea but this has been a really special moment with a really extraordinary object, don’t you agree?"

Antiques Roadshow airs on BBC One and is available on BBC iPlayer.