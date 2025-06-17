Where has EastEnders star Michelle Ryan been for the past 20 years?

After 20 years away from Albert Square, Michelle Ryan made a shocking return to EastEnders this week.

The 41-year-old's reprisal as Zoe Slater came on 16 June, causing a buzz with long-term fans of the soap as it was announced she'll continue her role throughout the summer. In the meantime, viewers are asking where Michelle Ryan has been up until now.

Where has Michelle Ryan been?

Following her initial departure from EastEnders in 2005, Michelle walked off the streets of Albert Square and set her sights on Hollywood.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC Kat (Jessie Wallace) tells Zoe (Michelle Ryan) she is her mother in EastEnders

Speaking to the Bristol Evening Post at the time, she said: "I always saw EastEnders as an apprenticeship. I always wanted to go on and do different things."

"I really do like my freedom and jumping from job to job. I just want to work with people I admire and respect, wherever that be – big budget, low budget, leading role, supporting role."

And it seems Michelle really did embrace that freedom. Her most notable venture across the pond was landing the lead role in the TV series Bionic Woman in 2007, where she played Jaime Sommers. Unfortunately, after just eight episodes, the show's run was cut short.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Michelle Ryan as Jaime Sommers in Bionic Woman

Upon returning to the UK, Michelle appeared in the BBC fantasy drama Merlin as villainous Nimueh in 2008, and made a guest appearance as Lady Christina de Souza in the 2009 Doctor Who special – a role she continued to reprise in subsequent podcast series.

Her career also included various other TV and film projects. On the small screen, she appeared in Mister Eleven (2009) as Saz Paley, Covert Affairs (2013) as Helen/Teresa Hanson and Death in Paradise (2014) as Lexi.

© Alamy Stock Photo Katy in Cockneys vs Zombies

Meanwhile on the big screen, she featured in Cashback (2006) as Suzy, I Want Candy (2007) as Lila Owens, 4.3.2.1. (2010) as Kelly, Cockneys vs Zombies (2012) as Katy and Andron (2015) as Elanor.

© Alamy Stock Photo The actor appeared alongside Tom Riley in I Want Candy

Testing her triple threat skills in 2012, Michelle also played Sally Bowles opposite Will Young's Emcee in a West End production of Cabaret.

© Alamy Stock Photo Michelle performing as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Savoy Theatre in London

More recently, she appeared in the 2024 thriller Frankenstein: Legacy, and the independent film Finding My Voice, which premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

What has Michelle said about her return?

Talking to the BBC about her return to EastEnders, Michelle said: "It all happened at the right time. I'd already been thinking about a return because I'd met up with Kacey Ainsworth (Little Mo) and Kim Medcalf (Sam Mitchell) and we were reminiscing our fond memories of the show, and I’d also joined social media and saw that there was still a lot of love for the character."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC Michelle's character, Zoe, delivered the iconic line "You ain't my mother!" to Kat Slater

"I’m so excited to be back," the star continued. "It feels like coming home. After doing my first few scenes, it was like I’d never been away."

Looking ahead to where she'll be taking Zoe's story, Michelle said: "I can’t say too much as there is a lot of drama to come, but Zoe is a mess. She’s not the girl that left Walford twenty years ago, and she’s been really struggling on her own. She has her defences up, but this week you will see that she needs help, but whether she is willing to accept it is another story."

EastEnders airs on BBC One at 7.30pm on Mondays to Thursdays. It's also available to stream on BBC iPlayer on the same days at 6am.