Netflix's Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader shares emotional message ahead of season 2

Dallas cheerleader Reece Weaver has shared an emotional message ahead of the return of hit Netflix show America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Greg Whiteley’s docuseries took viewers by storm in June last year, when we got a first glimpse at the squad's journey from auditions to final performances during America's NFL season.

Read on for Reece's emotional message and everything we know about season 2…

Reece the Rookie

In season one, we met Reece Weaver, a 2003 rookie candidate who fought for her place as a Rookie alongside seasoned Veterans on the team.

Reece's story captivated viewers, as the show charted her move to Dallas and the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship with her fiancé, Will Allman.

Taking to Instagram to tease season two, the 24-year-old posted a picture of herself in the iconic Dallas Cowboys cheerleading uniform with her now-husband, Will.

"2 days until Season 2 Premieres," the cheerleader wrote. "I haven’t been able to express my sincere and deep gratitude for all the love and support so many of you have shown my team, Will, and I."

"When I found out The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were going to be filmed, I was so giddy. I grew up watching [Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders:] Making the Team and I always admired all the DCC hopefuls who dreamt big and auditioned for the team.

"It wasn’t until I found myself in it where I then saw the resilience, courage, and vulnerability it took to try and be your most authentic self in front of a camera. I had a lot more admiration for the women who did it before me.

© Netflix Season 1's team captain Kelcey Wetterberg with Reece

"I would be lying if I said it was the easiest thing to do. In fact, I was so scared. I never doubted the abilities of our amazing crew and exceptional director, [Greg Whiteley], but I just didn’t know what to expect. There was a lot of exchanged trust between us and our crew. We trusted that they’d take care of our stories and maintain the integrity of our team and what it stood for."

Expressing her nerves for being on the show, Reece talks openly about how her Christian faith helped her through.

"If you have a dream, passion, mission, or love for something, don’t limit yourself. You were put on this earth to make an impact," she wrote.

"That being said, thank you from the bottom of my heart. For all the texts, messages, mail, and videos sent, I am overwhelmed with gratitude," said the DCC star, before signing off with: "Here's to season [2]"

What is season 2 about?

Season two will focus on the squad from the 2024-2025 NFL season, and will continue to offer an unfiltered look into the highly competitive and often controversial world of the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

The official synopsis reads: "From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind Cheer and Last Chance U, the fan-favorite series will return to continue giving viewers unfiltered access into this iconic team and franchise.

© Courtesy of Netflix Director Kelli Finglass and Head Choreographer Judy Trammell

"Season 2 will follow the 2024-25 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish – kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season."

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on 18 June.