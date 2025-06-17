Bargain Hunt star reveals 'last episode' – and reflects on 'great experience'

Antiques expert David Fergus, known for his appearances on BBC's Bargain Hunt, has confirmed that his fourth and final episode of the year will air on Monday 16 June.

What did David Fergus say?

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on 15 June, David wrote: "The last of my four episodes of Bargain Hunt is on at tomorrow lunchtime, can I avenge my defeat from the last episode. Either way it was a great experience with the wonderful [Caroline Hawley] and Charlie Ross."

How did fans react?

When one fan replied to the post, asking: "But are you appearing in more episodes?", David responded: "I haven't filmed any more shopping episodes yet but I filmed a piece today to be inserted into a future episode."

Fans took to the comments to praise David for his "amazing" presence on the show, with one writing: "Will be watching, seeing more of you in future episodes we hope!" while another penned: "Well, David, you did your best."

In a follow-up post, David shared a picture with Philip Serrell, Natasha Raskin Sharp and Roo Irvine. He captioned it: "Bargain Hunt were filming at work today so I took the opportunity to catch up with my fellow experts."

One fan commented: "I hope you'll be doing some more shows soon".

David's career

David began his antiques career as a collector, then went on to specialise in valuing art and studio glass and became an auctioneer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

It was back in April that David was announced, alongside Serhat Ahmet, as the show's new experts.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC Studios David with The Blue Team

The announcement read: "Please give a huge welcome to our other new expert on #BBCBargainHunt.

"It's @1davefergus! You can watch David's first programme on #BankHoliday Monday 21st April when he guides his blue team in King's Lynn."

What did David say about working on Bargain Hunt?

When asked about how he came to his role on Bargain Hunt, David told the BBC he got spotted by a member of the team after they saw "some social media videos I did for work". When he was asked to join the show, David quickly accepted.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC Studios David's 'last episode' aired on 16 June

He continued: "Bargain Hunt has such appeal because we all want to find a bargain and quite often we see items on the show that we have in our homes or remember seeing in a relative’s house. We can feel the contestants’ joy when they get a good result and feel for them when they have a loss."

"I would encourage anyone to apply to appear on Bargain Hunt because it’s an iconic show and great fun to do. Come and prove that you really are better than the experts."

Bargain Hunt continues to air on BBC One and is available to stream on iPlayer.