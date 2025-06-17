'Thrilling' Agatha Christie mystery with 'modern twist' coming to screens in six-part drama

Calling all Agatha Christie fans! The prolific author's iconic crime-fighting characters, Tommy and Tuppence, are returning to the small screen in a six-part drama for BritBox.

The upcoming series will reimagine Tommy and Tuppence Beresford "in the modern world", according to Deadline, and will be made by Lookout Point, the producers behind Happy Valley and Am I Being Unreasonable?.

Keep reading to find out more.

All to know about Tommy and Tuppence

Penned by Phoebe Eclair-Powell (The Road Trip) more than 100 years after Tommy and Tuppence first appeared in Christie's 1922 novel, The Secret Adversary, the upcoming series will be set in London's leafy Hampstead.

Casting for Tommy & Tuppence is yet to be confirmed. Filming gets underway later this year. The drama is produced in association with Agatha Christie Limited.

© Everett/Shutterstock Agatha Christie's crime-fighting characters, Tommy and Tuppence, are coming to the small screen

Executive producer Katie Draper said in a statement: "Phoebe's wonderful scripts combine screwball comedy, playful romance and thrilling murder to bring an exhilarating modern-day twist to Christie’s iconic detective duo."

Meanwhile, BritBox's Robert Schildhouse said the series promises to deliver "a fun blend of romance and mystery."

© BBC Tommy and Tuppence were brought to screens by David Walliams and Jessica Raine in the BBC's Partners in Crime

Writer Eclair-Powell said writing the drama was a "dream come true", adding: "Christie's detective duo are witty, sharp and raring to solve lots and lots of murders whilst asking if they should really be more than just partners in crime."

A release date has yet to be announced.

Other adaptations of Tommy and Tuppence

BritBox's six-parter isn't the first adaptation of Tommy and Tuppence. The pair were brought alive on screen in ITV's 1983 series, Agatha Christie's Partners in Crime, starring James Warwick and Francesca Annis, and in the BBC's 2015 drama, Partners in Crime, which starred David Walliams and Jessica Raine.

© Shutterstock James Warwick and Francesca Annis in Agatha Christie's Partners in Crime

Other Agatha Christie adaptations

Tommy and Tuppence isn't the only Agatha Christie adaptation coming to our screens. A three-part adaptation of Christie's classic mystery novel, Endless Night, is being made by the BBC.

The chilling ghost story about "obsession and the darkness that lurks in us all when we want too much", comes from screenwriter Sarah Phelps (The Sixth Commandment, A Very British Scandal), marking her sixth Christie adaptation following acclaimed productions of And Then There Were None, The Witness For The Prosecution, Ordeal By Innocence, The ABC Murders and The Pale Horse.

Christie fans can also look forward to a new adaptation of Miss Marple, which is currently in the works according to Agatha Christie's great-grandson, James Pritchard, who chairs Agatha Christie Limited.