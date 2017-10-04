Loading the player...

EastEnders favourite Masood Ahmed is set to make a return to the beloved BBC soap. The postman, played by Nitin Ganatra, was last seen in Albert Square in 2016 as he bid farewell to his friends before reuniting with estranged wife Zainab in Pakistan. Speaking of his highly-anticipated return, Nitin said: "It was a lovely surprise to be asked back to EastEnders so soon after I left. In fact I was bowled over. When I was told Masood has still much to give to the show and is missed by the audience, it was hard to refuse. It is with great pride that I will grow my Masood goatee once again to help create and base an extended family around him. Exciting days to come Walford with Masood back on the Square."

Masood is set to welcome brand new members of the Ahmed family in Walford. At the time of his departure, Nitin - who first joined the BBC One soap in 2007 - revealed he hoped to return to Walford at some point in the future. "I'm still deeply in love with the character of Masood and find him really interesting to play," he shared, via Digital Spy. "I feel we have more to find in this character's journey, but I just need to go off and do other things for a while. I'm feeling incredibly creative at the moment. I'm doing a lot of writing amongst other things, so I have to commit to that."

He added: "So I'm not leaving for any bad reasons, aside from a need to go off and do other exciting projects. EastEnders have kindly left the door open for me to go back and I'd have no problems in going back. I don't feel like I've left, to be honest. It's like popping out to the shops to go and do some other stuff. I'm sure I'll back sooner or later." Following the news of his comeback, Nitin took to Twitter to thank fans for the wonderful response. He wrote: "I am somewhat overwhelmed for the love being shown for #Masood for his return. (not onscreen for a while yet). Thank you. Love you."