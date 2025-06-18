Strike star Tom Burke joins BBC's new 6-part drama with Adolescence star

The BBC has announced the impressive ensemble cast of its upcoming six-part drama, California Avenue, which stars Tom Burke (Strike), Bill Nighy (Living, About Time), Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, Nolly) and Erin Doherty (The Crown, Adolescence).

The upcoming series, which comes from BAFTA-winning writer and director Hugo Blick (The English, The Honourable Woman), is described as a "sparkling" drama set in a 1970s caravan park.

What is California Avenue about?

Billed as a story "brimming with humour and love", California Avenue takes place in a secluded canal-side caravan park deep in the luscious English countryside.

The synopsis continues: "Its peace is irrevocably disrupted by the arrival of Lela and her 11-year-old child, both on the run, looking for refuge in this hidden world. It is here that a fractured family will come together, ghosts and demons will firmly be put to rest and an unexpected love is forged."

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock Tom Burke will play showman outcast, Cooper, in the new drama

The series is the latest collaboration between Hugo Blick, Drama Republic, Eight Rooks and the BBC, following previous releases, The English, The Honourable Woman and

Who stars in the show and who do they play?

Eric Doherty plays Lela, while Bill Nighy and Helena Bonham Carter star as Jerry and Eddie, Lela's parents.

Eric Doherty plays Lela

Rounding out the main cast is Tom Burke as showman outcast, Cooper.

What have the creatives said about the show?

Hugo Blick, the writer, director and executive producer for Eight Rooks, said in a statement: "Over the past few decades, whether through comedy, political dramas or even a western, I've looked to explore what television fiction can be. California Avenue is an exploration of the people who inspired me to want to do this."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Bill Nighy stars in the 1970s-set six-part series

Meanwhile, Greg Brenman, executive producer and Drama Republic co-founder, described the show as "a world of precious relationships and unexpected revelations, all delivered with a big, big heart and generous humour".

He added: "If you ever needed reminding of Hugo’s incredible range as a storyteller, look no further."

© Getty Helena Bonham-Carter plays Eddie

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: "Hugo Blick has given us some of the finest television of the past three decades and it's an honour to join forces with him alongside Bill, Helena, Erin, Tom and Drama Republic to take BBC viewers on the journey of a lifetime to 1970s California Avenue."

When will California Avenue be released?

The series, which is due to be filmed in and around Hertfordshire later this summer, will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. A release date has yet to be announced.

Further casting will be announced in due course.