 Strike star Tom Burke's ultra-private life away from the camera - including 'mystery' girlfriend

Tom has kept details of his romances, past and present, out of the spotlight but back in 2017, the star reportedly had a significant other he lived with.

During an interview with The Times at the time, Tom reflected on his feelings towards romantic love whilst at school. He said: "I was quite a melancholic child and quite obsessive, too.

"I remember we were studying Far from the Madding Crowd for GCSE and our teacher said, 'In this novel, there are three types of love: there is sustained love, passionate love and obsessive love. And what the narrative teaches us is that really the only true love is sustained love.'

He continued: "And I put my hand up and gave this cringey defence — not of passionate love, but of obsessive love — and all the girls looked very weirded out by it!"

The publication added: "You may be reassured or worried to hear that Burke has a long-term girlfriend with whom he lives." Although details of his mystery love have never been revealed.