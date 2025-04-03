 Strike star Tom Burke's ultra-private life away from the camera - including 'mystery' girlfriend

Whilst we frequently see the Crown star taking on exciting new fictional personas, when it comes to his life behind the cameras, he keeps his cards close to his chest.
Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Tom's ultra-private life away from the spotlight…
Tom's love life
Tom has kept details of his romances, past and present, out of the spotlight but back in 2017, the star reportedly had a significant other he lived with.
During an interview with The Times at the time, Tom reflected on his feelings towards romantic love whilst at school. He said: "I was quite a melancholic child and quite obsessive, too.
"I remember we were studying Far from the Madding Crowd for GCSE and our teacher said, 'In this novel, there are three types of love: there is sustained love, passionate love and obsessive love. And what the narrative teaches us is that really the only true love is sustained love.'
He continued: "And I put my hand up and gave this cringey defence — not of passionate love, but of obsessive love — and all the girls looked very weirded out by it!"
The publication added: "You may be reassured or worried to hear that Burke has a long-term girlfriend with whom he lives." Although details of his mystery love have never been revealed.
Unique childhood
If one thing is for sure it's that acting is in Tom's DNA with his two actor parents, David Burke who portrayed the iconic role of Dr Watson to Jeremy Brett’s Sherlock and Anna Calder-Marshall.
Tom was born in London and brought up in Kent. Despite going on to train at the country's leading drama school RADA, Tom's school life wasn't without its obstacles.
He didn't complete his A-levels due to struggling with dyslexia.
Childhood surgery
Tom was born with a cleft lip, something he reportedly needed surgery to correct as a child, but according to the publication, he never noticed it, and David and Anna always had the most supportive words for him as he grew up.
He told the Telegraph in a recent interview: "I don't think I was that aware of it as a boy. My parents always said I looked lovely. I can only remember one kid at school who kept sneering his lip at me, and I genuinely didn’t know what he was doing! Although there were moments later in my career when it was an issue for some people…"
Famous family
As well as his actor parents, Tom's godfather is the late Alan Rickman, who helped pay his drama school fees and directed him in 2008 at the Donmar Warehouse in a production of Strindberg's Creditors.
Tom credits the Harry Potter star for helping him throughout his career. "I would call him all the time about stuff. And the times I didn't, I should have. He had the knack of asking the right questions," Tom told The English Cut.
Reflecting on his godfather's sad passing, he told The Telegraph earlier this month that even now, "There’s an Alan bit of my brain that’s always there."
