Fans get 'chills' as trailer for summer's 'deadliest' film drops – and 90s icon returns

Sony Pictures just dropped the trailer for summer's 'deadliest' film – and fans are getting 'chills' at the first look.

Starring Madelyn Cline and Jonah Hauer-King, I Know What You Did Last Summer marks the much-anticipated fourth instalment in the iconic '90s slasher series, promising fresh twists and turns as a mysterious killer stalks a group of friends with a murky past.

The Scream-style horror sequel is poised to be the "most brutal bloodbath yet" and promises the return of some familiar faces from the original '90s cast – notably, the iconic Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Keep reading to find out more…

How did fans react to the trailer?

After the trailer dropped, fans took to social media to express their excitement, with one person commenting on YouTube: "The trailer is insane, can’t wait to see it". A second person wrote: "OMG I'M SO EXCITED FOR THIS, I’m a big fan of the original movies and seeing that the original cast is gonna be in it, it's just aaaaahhhhhh".

© Alamy Stock Photo Viewers will be hooked – literally

Meanwhile, on Instagram, one fan wrote: "I haven’t been this excited for a horror film in a VERY long time!" while another penned: "The last part just gave me chills".

What happens in I Know What You Did Last Summer?

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film begins at an engagement party of Danica (Madelyn Cline), who opens up a card that reads: "I know what you did last summer".

© Alamy Stock Photo The group of friends form a pact not to talk about what happened last summer…

The official synopsis goes on to explain: "When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences.

"A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer… and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the massacre of 1997 for help."

© Alamy Stock Photo Jennifer Love Hewitt is back for I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

Who stars in I Know What You Did Last Summer?

Leading the group of friends is Madelyn Cline (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), alongside Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Tyriq Withers (Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead) and Sarah Pidgeon (The Friend).

© Sony Pictures via Getty Images Sarah Pidgeon, Chase Sui Wonders, Tyriq Withers, Madelyn Cline and Gabbriette celebrate the trailer's launch

Despite being an "all-new" horror, viewers can expect "at least two big-hitter stars" from the '90s version – including Jennifer Love Hewitt as Julie and Freddie Prinze Jr as Ray.

What can viewers expect?

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson said: “Visually, for me, it was about going back to my biggest touchstone for this movie, Jaws. I was like, ‘I want beautiful colours, beautiful setting, blue water, red blood’. For me, it's kind of like a throwback, and what I hope is that it feels like it's fresh in its nostalgia.”

© Alamy Stock Photo The horror is set to hit cinemas on 18 July

I Know What You Did Last Summer is out in cinemas on 18 July.