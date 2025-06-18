Netflix reveals first look at Suranne Jones' 5-part 'hit' thriller with Shetland star

Suranne, who is teaming up with Netflix for the first time with Hostage, said the upcoming series has been a long time coming. "I'm thrilled to be on Netflix, in something I'm really proud of. It's been something I've wanted to do for a long time," the Maryland star said in a statement.

"We'd talked about projects previously, but for me it was about finding the right thing," she continued, adding: "Hostage was perfect - me and Matt together backed up by this brilliant, supportive team. I loved it."

Meanwhile, writer Matt said viewers will be "blown away" by Suranne's performance. "I've been dying to find the right story to tell with Suranne and I honestly believe what she's done with this character is going to blow the Netflix audience away," he said. "An embattled British PM in the middle of a fight for her country and her family – she's fierce, ruthless and you can't take your eyes off of her."

It's safe to say viewers are counting down the days until the show's release, with one person writing on X: "Netflix UK is about to deliver another global hit series," while another added: "Love anything with @suranne_jones in."