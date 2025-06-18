Netflix reveals first look at Suranne Jones' 5-part 'hit' thriller with Shetland star

Netflix has revealed a first look at its upcoming thriller series, Hostage, starring Suranne Jones – and it looks like a must-watch.
The five-part series, which launches in August and is executive produced by Jones, sees two political leaders find themselves in an unimaginable situation when the British Prime Minister's husband is kidnapped.
You may also like
Intrigued? Keep reading to find out all we know so far, plus check out a first look at the series.
What is Hostage about?
According to the official Netflix synopsis, the upcoming series, which is penned by Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies, Treason), sees the Prime Minister and the French President forced into a rivalry after the former's husband is kidnapped and the latter is blackmailed.
"When the British Prime Minister’s husband is kidnapped and the visiting French President is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices," reads the synopsis.
"Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?"
Who stars in Hostage?
Suranne Jones, known for her roles in Vigil, Gentleman Jack and Doctor Foster, leads the cast as Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, whilst Julie Delpy (Before Sunrise, 2 Days in Paris) plays French President Vivienne Toussaint.
Rounding out the main cast are Corey Mylchreest (Queen Charlotte), Lucian Msamati (Gangs of London), Ashley Thomas (The Ipcress File), James Cosmo (Shetland, Braveheart), Martin McCann (Blue Lights), and Jehnny Beth (An Impossible Love).
What have the cast and creatives said about the show?
Suranne, who is teaming up with Netflix for the first time with Hostage, said the upcoming series has been a long time coming. "I'm thrilled to be on Netflix, in something I'm really proud of. It's been something I've wanted to do for a long time," the Maryland star said in a statement.
"We'd talked about projects previously, but for me it was about finding the right thing," she continued, adding: "Hostage was perfect - me and Matt together backed up by this brilliant, supportive team. I loved it."
Meanwhile, writer Matt said viewers will be "blown away" by Suranne's performance. "I've been dying to find the right story to tell with Suranne and I honestly believe what she's done with this character is going to blow the Netflix audience away," he said. "An embattled British PM in the middle of a fight for her country and her family – she's fierce, ruthless and you can't take your eyes off of her."
It's safe to say viewers are counting down the days until the show's release, with one person writing on X: "Netflix UK is about to deliver another global hit series," while another added: "Love anything with @suranne_jones in."
When will Hostage be released?
The series will arrive on Thursday, 21 August.
Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases