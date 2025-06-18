DWTS star dead at 52: 'We have lost an icon'

Dancing with the Stars has lost a member of its family after choreographer Dave Scott passed away on June 16. He was 52 years old.

The talented dancer was the choreographer for Dancing With the Stars season 8, So You Think You Can Dance from season three on, Step Up 2: The Streets, and You Got Served.

Death

Scott's death was confirmed in an emotional statement shared by his family on the late choreographer's official Instagram.

It read: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Dave Scott, who touched so many lives with his warmth, kindness and spirit.

"During this difficult time we are doing our best to honor his memory in the way he deserves with love, dignity and respect."

It added: "In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to contribute towards memorial arrangements and helping us celebrate Dave Scott's life in a meaningful way, with a celebration of life."

Alongside an image and videos of Scott dancing, the caption on the post read: "Today we have lost an icon, a legend, a father and a dear friend. The weight of this loss will send ripples through time. But his memory and legacy will continue to live on.

© Getty Images Dave Scott died aged 52 on June 16

"We love you Dave Scott and everything you’ve accomplished and the joy and comfort you’ve brought to people will never be forgotten.

"Everyone is invited to share this post and let it reach everyone around the world. Show your love and support for this amazing individual and share the footprint he has left on this earth."

Tributes

Several stars have left messages of condolence in the comments, including pros Derek Hough and Edyta Sliwinska, who both posted broken heart emojis.

Glee alum Kevin McHale also shared broken heart emojis alongside the message: "Dave was like a big brother to so many of us. When I felt reallllly out of place amongst so many great performers, he always made me comfortable and confident. Watching him dance and teach was a gift."

© Getty Images Dave was a choreographer on DWTS season 8

Fellow Glee alum Harry Shum Jr. wrote: "This one hits hard. You gave me so much confidence as a performer and welcomed me with open arms to your dance world that many were inspired by. Thank you for spreading so much joy with your love of dance. May you rest in peace brother Dave."

So You Think You Can Dance choreographer Mia Michaels wrote: "My Dave. I love you forever. You will never be forgotten."

© Getty Images Dave was also a choreographer on So You Think You Can Dance and Step Up 2: The Streets

Renowned actress and dancer, Debbie Allen, also paid tribute to Scott with a post on Instagram, which read: "Dave Scott, one of the most gifted and influential choreographers and creative directors in the Film, Television, and Hip Hop worlds, breathed his last 5 6 7 8 yesterday and joined God’s crew.

"His light, laughter, and legacy will forever live in our hearts. We will always speak his name. Rest well, my dear friend."