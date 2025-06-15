Prime Video's 'mysterious' 8-episode thriller based on bestseller will be your next binge-watch

There's no denying TV viewers' appetite for thrillers right now – and Prime Video's eight-episode mystery series, based on a bestseller, looks set to be your next must-watch.

Dubbed a "psychological thriller", We Were Liars is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by E. Lockhart. The show follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind) who, after a "mysterious accident" leaves her with no memory of the previous summer, seeks to uncover the truth about what really happened to her.

Here's everything we know about the series, including the plot, cast and release date.

What is We Were Liars about?

Set on the fictional Beechwood Island, Prime Video’s thriller follows Cadence as she searches for answers after a mysterious accident leaves her with no memory of the previous summer.

© Jessie Redmond/Prime The show follows Cadence and her inner circle of 'Liars'

The official synopsis reads: "One year after a mysterious accident left her with amnesia, 17-year-old Cadence returns to Beechwood, an island off Martha's Vineyard, seeking answers. As three generations of the distinguished Sinclair family gather at their private summer utopia, no one will talk about the accident – neither her childhood friends 'The Liars' nor her first love Gat, forcing her to uncover the truth herself."

The thriller is written and executive produced by co-showrunners Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, Legacies) and Carina Adly MacKenzie (Roswell, New Mexico, The Originals). Other executive producers include Emily Cummins (The Endgame, Vampire Academy) for My So-Called Company, Brett Matthews (Legacies), Pascal Verschooris (The Vampire Diaries) and the novel's author, E. Lockhart.

© Jessie Redmond/Prime Emily Alyn Lind and Shubham Maheshwari star as Cadence and Gat

Praise for the book

First published by E. Lockhart in May 2014, We Were Liars won the Goodreads Best Young Adult Fiction Book and soon became a TikTok sensation, as well as reaching number one on the New York Times bestseller list.

Who stars in We Were Liars?

Emily Alyn Lind stars a Cadence Sinclair Eastman, as well as Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield and Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis. Other cast members include Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil and David Morse as Harris Sinclair.

© Jessie Redmond/Prime Caitlin FitzGerald, Candice King, Mamie Gummer in We Were Liars

The Sinclairs are promised to be "known for their good looks, old money and enviable bond".

What have fans said about the upcoming series?

While fans eagerly await the We Were Liars release date, it seems some are already thinking – and dreaming – about it. One fan wrote on Instagram: "I’m so excited I’ve dreamt about this show the past three nights", while another penned: "Please let this come faster, it's all I’ve been looking forward to!!!"

© Jessie Redmond/Prime The show is based on the bestseller by E. Lockhart

Fans of the book are eager to see a faithful adaptation, with one viewer warning: "If the end isn't the same as the book, I think I'll start to cry."

Where can you watch We Were Liars?

All eight episodes of We Were Liars will land on Prime Video on Wednesday 18 June.