Hugh Bonneville to reprise iconic role for 6-part spin-off with 'outstanding' cast

Hugh Bonneville is set to reprise his iconic character, Ian Fletcher, in a new six-part satire series for the BBC, Twenty Twenty Six.

From the team behind W1A and Twenty Twelve, the upcoming series will see Ian head stateside as he takes on a new role as Director of Integrity for a global football tournament. Keep reading for all you need to know about the series, including its "outstanding" cast.

What to expect from Twenty Twenty Six

The series follows Ian Fletcher, who first appeared in writer John Morton's critically-acclaimed 2011 sitcom, Twenty Twelve, and its follow-up show, W1A, which satirised the leadership team behind the London 2012 Olympics and the inner workings of management at the BBC.

© BBC Hugh Bonneville will reprise his role as Ian Fletcher

In the new series, Ian, the former BBC Head of Values, heads to the U.S., Canada and Mexico to help with a highly anticipated soccer tournament, taking on the role of Director of Integrity for the Twenty Twenty Six Oversight team.

Who stars in Twenty Twenty Six?

Joining Hugh Bonneville on the show are Nick Blood (Day of The Jackal, Slow Horses), Chelsey Crisp (Fresh off The Boat, Ten Percent), Paulo Costanzo (Designated Survivor, Royal Pains), and Stephen Kunken (Billions, The Handmaid's Tale).

© Comic Relief via Getty Images Ian Flecther appeared in Twenty Twelve and W1A

Rounding out the main cast are Jimena Larraguivel (Patience and RSC), Alexis Michalik (A Love Story) and Belinda Stewart-Wilson (The Inbetweeners, Stay Close).

Writer and director John Morton said in a statement: "I wasn't sure what Ian Fletcher had been up to recently. The last I heard, he was still recovering from a serious Mindfulness Course in Somerset. So, it's great to hear that he's made it back and has re-emerged in his natural habitat at the centre of a well-known institution, but now on the world stage and facing his biggest opportunity yet to get things right.

© Getty Images Hugh Bonneville is joined by an impressive cast in the new series

"I'm thrilled and hugely grateful to the BBC for giving me the chance to follow him again, this time all the way to Miami, and I literally can't wait to see what happens," he added.

Executive producer Paul Schlesinger said: "It's 15 years since Ian Fletcher’s journey started with the run-up to the London Olympics and we are delighted the BBC has given John another chance to capture the universal comedy of people trying to organise something really big in a room, but this time with an outstanding international cast."

A release date for Twenty Twenty Six has yet to be announced.