Craig Melvin teases Today co-host could be fired: 'Don't think bosses will like that'

Craig Melvin didn't hold back on his thoughts during Thursday June 19th's episode of Today!

The NBC daytime show is known for its various segments that discuss the latest news, trends and celebrity gossip.

There are often divisive subjects being discussed too, and Craig was quick to say what he thought when co-host Brian Cheung hosted a section about the importance of turning off your phones and switching them off from work when at home or on vacation.

Craig Melvin hosted alongside Laura Jarvis on Thursday's Today

Brian was in agreement with the advice, and said he was going to be turning his phone off from tonight and that he didn't want anyone to contact him.

Craig teased: "I don't think the bosses are gonna like that."

© Art Streiber/NBCUniversal via Ge Craig Melvin with his main co-host Savannah Guthrie

Brian then continued to say to people not to call him, to which Craig replied: "You keep that up and you may be unavailable for a long time," hinting to him not staying in a job.

Of course, the conversation was all in jest. It's clear that the Today family have a close bond both on and off screen, and that the anchors and crew backstage have a strong working relationship.

© NBC Craig with his family

Craig has been working on Today since 2018, and has been with the network since 2011.

This year has seen the Connecticut based anchor commute to the city that little bit earlier each morning, as he's now working full time on the main show alongside Savannah Guthrie.

He spoke about his onscreen chemistry and friendship with Savannah when he took over from Hoda at the beginning for 2025. "We've become legit friends," he said of his relationship with Savannah, who he has known since 2010.

© Getty Images Craig with his Third Hour co-hosts

"We've got kids that have hung out together, and we've hung out together, so we don't have to fake it. "The audience can tell when the chemistry is manufactured, and we haven't had to manufacture anything, which makes it even easier. I'm really excited to be on this adventure with my sister."

He was announced as Hoda Kotb's replacement in late 2024, and has been very much enjoying his extended stint on the show.

He's remained working on the Third Hour alongside Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones.

© Getty Images Craig Melvin with wife Lindsay Czarniak and kids Delano and Sybil during their surprise appearance on Today

Away from work, he enjoys nothing more than spending time with his family. He lives with his wife, sports anchor Lindsay Czarniak, and their two children, son, Delano, and daughter, Sybil.

On his first day in his new role, on January 13, Craig's wife and children surprised him on the show, along with his parents, Lawrence and Betty-Jo. "When I left this morning, you were all in bed!" Craig said to his family in disbelief.