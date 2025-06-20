Call the Midwife to welcome returning character in series 15 – fans 'can't wait'

Call the Midwife is set to welcome the return of Teddy Berriman in the upcoming 15th season of the popular BBC drama.

Teddy, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism and is partially sighted, played Andrew Trottwood in episode four of season 14. His character was left injured after contracting measles as a toddler.

The news was announced on the show's official social media pages, alongside a picture of Teddy and his mum, Nicola, arriving on set. The caption read: "Look who's on set this morning! It's Teddy Berriman and his mum Nicola.

"Teddy is back as Andrew Trottwood for a day of VERY warm filming!"

Fans shared their delight in the comments section, with one person writing: "Amazing!! So glad Teddy is back," while another added: "Can't wait to see you again, so awesome that you're back."

Teddy's big win

It's been a big month for Teddy, who recently won Young Influencer of the Year at the council Youth Awards. The exciting news was shared by the Call the Midwife Instagram page in June.

"Oh Teddy, you have no idea how grateful we are to YOU for the brilliant work you did. There is not a dry eye here at Call the Midwife," read the caption. "We can reveal that you will be seeing our Teddy again in Call the Midwife very soon, sporting his Cub Scout uniform with pride!"

Call the Midwife season 15

Call the Midwife returns with a two-part Christmas special in December, which will be set in both Poplar and Hong Kong, as senior members of staff at Nonnatus House fly across the world on a mercy mission, leaving the younger midwives to cope alone.

The synopsis continues: "As the Christmas action shifts between the sun-drenched Far East and a snowy East End, Sister Julienne suddenly finds herself excited about the Order's future.

"After years of battling change, she decides to embrace it, work with it, and see what love can do. This change of energy reverberates throughout series 15."

The Christmas special will be followed by eight new episodes of the new season, which begins airing in January 2026.

The new episodes open in 1971, with several of the ladies embracing Women's Lib and burning their bras outside Nonnatus House, according to the synopsis.

It continues: "As the year unfolds, we see the team handle cases including premature birth, placenta previa, kidney cancer, tuberculosis and slavery."

