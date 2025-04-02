Call the Midwife and Bergerac stars to lead new BBC drama - and it sounds amazing

The BBC has announced the star-studded cast of its upcoming drama, Two Weeks in August, led by Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife) and Damien Molony (Bergerac).

The upcoming eight-part drama, which is billed as "witty and painfully relatable", follows a group of friends who reunite for a summer holiday and uncover "more about themselves and each other than they ever expected".

© Mike Marsland Jessica Raine stars in the upcoming drama

The series comes from Various Artists Limited, the multi-award-winning production company behind I May Destroy You, and is written and created by Catherine Shepherd (Sally4Ever, The Shrink Next Door).

Jessica stars as Zoe, a woman "pulled in every direction and hoping this holiday will be the tonic she and her family need," according to the synopsis. Meanwhile, Damien takes on the role of her troubled husband, Dan.

WATCH: Damien Molony recently starred in Bergerac - see the trailer

The pair are joined by an impressive list of stars, including Nicholas Pinnock (For Life, The Book of Clarence) as their old friend Solomon and Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor, Still Up) as his new wife Jess, alongside Leila Farzad (Kaos, I Hate Suzie) and Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, Fleabag) as uni friends Nat and Jacob.

© UKTV Bergerac star Damien Molony plays Zoe's troubled husband Dan

Other cast members include Dolly Wells (Dracula), Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer), Dylan Brady (Mary & George), Maria Almeida (The Strays), Florence Banks (The New Look), Khalil Gharbia (The Lost Boys), Sonny Poon Tip (Industry), Cassius Hackforth (Doctor Who).

The series also introduces newcomers Eliza and Anthony Lambon as Zoe's children Eve and Theo, and Joe Dixon as Solomon and Jess's son Henry.

What is Two Weeks in August about?

Set in sunny Greece, the upcoming drama tells the story of a woman whose idyllic holiday with friends and family quickly turns into a nightmare after an illicit kiss.

© DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI Two Weeks in August being filmed in Malta

The full synopsis reads: "Two Weeks in August tells the story of a woman who goes on holiday with her family and friends to rediscover joy in her life. But, here in paradise, what starts with an illicit kiss quickly turns the dream vacation into a nightmare. Zoe (Jessica Raine) begins to act on her deepest desires and the holiday she hoped for becomes a reckoning for a group of adults who refuse to grow up."

It continues: "When they discover they are trapped on the island, and become faced with real life-or-death situations, the group soon turn on each other to find out who is to blame. Is Zoe responsible for the drama and destruction around her or, as heaven turns to hell, are bigger forces at play? We are in Greece after all, the land of the ancient Gods."

© Getty Antonia Thomas also stars in the eight-part series

Tom George, known for his work on This Country and Sherwood, is the lead director and will be at the helm for the first four episodes. Matthew Moore (The Great, Colin from Accounts) will direct episodes five to eight.

What have the cast and creatives said about the show?

Leading lady Jessica described the scripts as "epic and nuanced" as well as "funny and tragic" and said writer Catherine "reeled" her in from the first page. "I'm honoured to be playing Zoe in this simply brilliant story," she added.

Meanwhile, Roberto Troni and Kat Reynolds from Various Artists Limited and Catherine Shepherd said: "Individually, these actors have such range and brilliance in everything they do. We feel so lucky to have them with us in the Med as they are dynamite together. By turns hilarious and heartbreaking – the real heart of the show."

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Jessica's husband Tom Goodman-Hill also appears in the drama

The BBC's Director of Drama, Lindsay Salt, added: "There is no better cast to bring Catherine's Two Weeks in August to life. You might not want to find yourselves on holiday with this group of characters, but watching their reunion unfold across eight sun-soaked episodes will be irresistible."

Where is the show set and filmed?

The series is set in Greece and is currently being filmed in Malta and Gozo with the help of local production company Pellikola.