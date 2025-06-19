'Masterpiece' thriller series with 'perfect' ending is coming to Netflix

Netflix users are in for a treat in July as the smash hit thriller series, Mr Robot, is coming to the streaming platform.

The series, created by Sam Esmail, will be available to stream on Netflix US from 3 July. Sadly, the show won't be coming to users in the UK, though they can still buy the series on Prime Video.

Rami Malek landed his breakthrough role as cybersecurity engineer and hacker, Elliot Alderson, in the thriller, which ran for four seasons between 2015 and 2019.

Keep reading for all you need to know about the show, including the plot and how well it was received by viewers.

What is Mr Robot about?

The series follows Elliot Alderson, an antisocial cybersecurity engineer who moonlights as a vigilante hacker. When he's approached by a mysterious group of hackers to help them take down corporate America, Elliot faces a moral dilemma.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Rami Malek stars as Elliot Alderson in Mr Robot

The official synopsis for series one reads: "Young antisocial computer programmer Elliot works as a cybersecurity engineer during the day, but at night he is a vigilante hacker. He is recruited by the mysterious leader of an underground group of hackers to join their organisation. Elliot's task? Help bring down corporate America, including the company he is paid to protect - which presents him with a moral dilemma.

"Although he works for a corporation, his personal beliefs make it hard to resist the urge to take down the heads of multinational companies that he believes are running - and ruining - the world."

Who stars in Mr Robot?

Rami Malek rose to prominence after starring as Elliot Alderson in the show. Since then, he's established a successful career in Hollywood, having won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody and playing a Bond villain in Daniel Craig's final turn as 007 in No Time to Die.

Rami has since won an Oscar for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody

Carly Chaikin (Suburgatory), Portia Doubleday (Carrie), Christian Slater (Heathers), Martin Wallström (Stolen), Stephanie Corneliussen (The Invitation) and Grace Gummer (The Newsroom) also star in the series.

What have viewers said about the show?

The show received rave reviews from viewers, boasting an impressive score of 94 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Taking to social media, one fan hailed the show as a "masterpiece", writing: "10/10 #MrRobot is the greatest TV show ever. I'm so glad to have invested my time in this masterpiece," while another binge-watched all four seasons in one week, adding: "Finished #MrRobot. all of it. Inside 7 days. I'm glad I watched it, and I can call myself a fan of the series. 10/10. Will miss it."

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via The series follows a cybersecurity engineer who is approached by a group of mysterious hackers

Others praised the show's ending, with one person writing: "The final episode of Mr. Robot BLEW MY MIND! Such an incredible experience. Easy 9/10," while another penned: "First episode got you hooked right away, last episode was the perfect ending."

A third remarked: "Just finished watching the final episode of #MrRobot, and I have to say, that was one of the best endings to a great TV show I have ever seen. I didn't feel cheated, I was surprised, I didn't argue with the screen, I cried, I don't feel empty having finished it."

Mr Robot will be available to stream on Netflix in the US on 3 July.



