Fans rave over ‘funniest movie of the year’ with 93% Rotten Tomatoes score

Looking for a good laugh to get you through the week? Fans have been raving about Deep Cover, Prime Video's latest comedy that's received a whopping 93 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dubbed the "funniest movie of the year" by fans, Deep Cover is a "fast-paced action comedy" that hit Prime Video on 12 June. It stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Sean Bean, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed, and follows a trio of improv actors recruited to infiltrate a criminal gang in London.

Read on to find out what fans are saying about the delightfully funny film…

What are fans saying about Deep Cover?

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "Deep Cover knows exactly what it wants to be: lightly entertaining, deliberately exaggerated and ironically efficient. It doesn't reinvent the genre, but it offers pure fun, genuinely hilarious performances – take a bow, Orlando Bloom – and firm direction that skillfully balances chaos and control. For anyone unsure about what to watch over the weekend, this is a delightful surprise well worth discovering from the comfort of home."

© Peter Mountain / Prime Video Paddy Considine as Fly, Bryce Dallas Howard as Kat, Nick Mohammed as Hugh, Orlando Bloom as Marlon,

Meanwhile, another wrote: "30 minutes in and it might just be the funniest movie of the year for me. Deep Cover is comedy gold", while another penned: "Stumbled upon Deep Cover while browsing through Amazon Prime. What a blast! Dynamic trio of Howard, Bloom and Mohammed, laugh out loud set pieces and performances – one of the best comedies I’ve seen this year."

Elsewhere on the Rotten Tomatoes website, the Critics Consensus reads: "Like any good improv comedy skit, Deep Cover treats an amusing setup with a freewheeling sense of fun while giving each of its performers their time to shine."

What are critics saying about Deep Cover?

As well as achieving its 93 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, Deep Cover also landed at #3 in Prime Video’s top 10 movies within a day of its release.

© Peter Mountain Fans have dubbed it the "funniest movie of the year"

Giving it a four-star review, Empire praised it for its "strong characterisation, a twisty crime story, and great performances too", while The Hollywood Reporter commended the "hilariously straight-faced performances" of Bryce, Orlando and Nick.

The Guardian gave it a more balanced three stars, writing: "It’s entertaining, though I think some of the cast understand comedy better and more instinctively than others."

What is Deep Cover about?

The film charts the journey of three improv actors after being enlisted by police to help stage low-level stings.

© Peter Mountain Watch Deep Cover on Prime Video now

The official synopsis reads: "Kat (Bryce Dallas-Howard), an aspiring comedian, is currently teaching improv classes and beginning to question if she’s missed her chance at success when an undercover policeman offers her the role of a lifetime. Kat, with two of her improv students – Marlon (Orlando Bloom) and Hugh (Nick Mohammed), must infiltrate London’s gangland by impersonating dangerous criminals. The trio quickly find themselves in over their heads."

Who stars in Deep Cover?

The all-star cast includes Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Ian McShane (John Wick), Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon) and Sonoya Mizuno (Maniac, House of the Dragon).

© Peter Mountain Bryce Dallas Howard plays improv actor Kat

Deep Cover, which is directed by Tom Kingsley (Ghosts, Stath Lets Flats), is available to watch on Prime Video now.