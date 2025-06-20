Netflix's 'best show of all time' could return after unpopular 'cancellation'

Mindhunter could be making a return to Netflix, according to one of the show’s stars. The hit thriller was widely praised by fans and critics, but was quietly shelved after its second season in 2019.

Holt McCallany, who plays FBI agent Bill Tench, has revealed that he recently met with director David Fincher to discuss a possible revival. He said the series could return in the form of three two-hour movies.

The actor shared the update during an interview with CBR. He said there are writers currently working on material, though no official green light has been given.

David Fincher is open to the idea

© Patrick Harbron/Netflix Mindhunter was cancelled after season 2

Holt, 61, explained that Fincher is not opposed to revisiting the show. But any return would depend on the quality of the scripts and Fincher’s availability.

He said: "There is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it’s just a chance. I know there are writers that are working, but David has to be happy with the scripts."

He also said: "The good news is that we’re at Netflix with The Waterfront, and those movies would also be for Netflix. So in terms of dates and logistics, it could all be worked out."

The actor added that he feels lucky to have been part of the original series. He said: "I would love it if it were to return."

It all depends on timing

© Netflix Mindhunter is a must-watch show on Netflix

David, 62, has not commented publicly on the update. He is currently working on The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a new film linked to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The new project is still in pre-production. Cast members include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Elizabeth Debicki.

If filming starts soon, that could push any new Mindhunter content even further into the future. It’s likely to be a long wait even if Netflix approves the idea.

Jonathan Groff, who plays Holden Ford, would also need to be available. Holt joked that they "gotta wait for the best actor on Broadway," referring to Jonathan’s recent Tony Award win in 2024.

Mindhunter has built a strong fan base

© Patrick Harbron/Netflix Jonathan Groff in Mindhunter

Mindhunter ran for two seasons between 2017 and 2019. It followed FBI agents as they developed criminal profiling techniques during the 1970s.

It was created by Joe Penhall and produced by David Fincher. It featured appearances from actors playing infamous serial killers including Ed Kemper and Charles Manson.

The show gained a cult following after its release. Many fans still call it one of Netflix’s best-ever original series.

Despite strong reviews, Mindhunter was placed on indefinite hold after season two. David reportedly wanted to focus on other projects.

Netflix confirmed in 2023 that the show would not be returning. A spokesperson said: "David Fincher is focused on his current projects and has no plans to revisit Mindhunter at this time."

Fans react to revival rumours

© Netflix Holt McCallany in Mindhunter on Netflix

News of the possible revival has already sparked excitement online. Many took to social media to share their hopes for a return.

One fan wrote: "Three movies would be amazing. Just don’t leave us hanging again."

Another posted: "Mindhunter is still the best thing Netflix ever made. Bring it back!"

Others were more cautious. Some pointed out that this is not the first time rumours about season three have surfaced.

Nothing confirmed – but hope remains

© Netflix Mindhunter might be returning

This isn’t the first time Holt has spoken about the show’s possible return. In previous interviews, he has said he would be open to revisiting the role.

He has always made it clear that any comeback depends on Fincher’s creative process. And with several moving parts, it's far from a done deal.

Still, this is the most detailed update fans have had in years. And with Netflix still on board, it’s not out of the question.

For now, Mindhunter remains unfinished business. But if the stars align, viewers may finally get the conclusion they’ve been waiting for.

You can watch the first two seasons of Mindhunter on Netflix right now.