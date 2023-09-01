9 must-watch Netflix movies, TV shows and documentaries coming out in September

As summer slips into autumn, enjoy snuggling down with a cup of tea for some excellent new TV shows, movies and documentaries on Netflix. From animations to the return of a beloved drama, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy!

Disenchantment - 1 September

Heartbreakingly ending with part five, we saw farewell to our hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci in the battle for Dreamland in this fun fantasy animation. In the final instalment, Bean must face up to her mother to save Dreamland, in an adventure involving a headless corpse, evil scientist and Satan himself.

Virgin River - 7 September

Virgin River fans, listen up! The new season follows surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and more, and we can’t WAIT! While Mel makes a big decision about her future, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations involving Charmaine. Meanwhile, Doc and Hope’s respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other.

WATCH: Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge star in season 5

Dear Child - 7 September

The synopsis of this creepy movie reads: "Lena lives in a highly secure home with the two children Hannah and Jonathan. They eat their meals, go to the toilet and to bed at precisely prescribed times - and as soon as he enters the room, they line up to show their hands. They do everything he says.

"Until the young woman manages to escape. After a near-fatal car accident, she is hospitalised, accompanied by Hannah. But the true extent of this nightmare is revealed with the arrival of Lena's parents at the hospital the same night. They have been desperately searching for their missing daughter for almost 13 years."

© Netflix Naila Schuberth on the set of Dear Child

Top Boy - 7 September

Ready for everyone’s favourite drama? In season three, the synopsis reads: "Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane. As new shared problems arise, everything they've built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire. Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one Top Boy?"

Love at First Sight - 15 September

After meeting and instantly hitting it off, Hadley and Oliver lose sight of one another at the airport, despite falling head over heels for each other. While the chances of reuniting once again seem impossible, will fate intervene to transform these seatmates into soul mates? Starring former EastEnders star Ben Hardy and Split star Haley Lu Richardson, we think this is going to be a charming watch!

Sex Education - 21 September

With Moordale Secondary School being closed, Otis and Eric find themselves at Cavendish Sixth Form College for the end of their school journey - and this hit show. While Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, Eric is praying they won’t be losers once again in their new setting. While Viv is thrown by the college’s non-competitive approach, Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Meanwhile, Aimee tries to take on Art A-Level, Adam grapples with his future.

© Netflix Season four of Sex Education will be released on September 21

Who Killed Jill Dando? - 26 September

The shocking death of Jill Dando, who was shot and killed at her home in 1999, is one of the biggest mysteries in modern history, with her murderer never having been brought to justice. In this three-part series, her family, friends, journalists, investigators and lawyers discuss Jill and her death while questioning just who was responsible for her murder.





Encounters - 27 September

Love an unexplained flying object? With revelations from military whistleblowers as well as coverage from major news sources, this show looks at the latest claims that aliens do in fact exist - and have even made contact. The four-part series travels the globe to explore otherworldly phenomena and looks at incidents including strange lights in the sky, submersible space crafts haunting a coastal Welsh village and an alien encounter with schoolchildren in Zimbabwe. We’re ready to be spooked!

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - 27 September

After a wonderfully adapted Matilda the Musical, Netflix is back with another Roald Dahl original, and this time it is all about Henry Sugar, a rich man - played by Benedict Cumberbatch himself - who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes - and sets out to master the skill so that he can cheat at gambling. Sign us up!