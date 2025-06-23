Netflix quietly announces 'dramatic' thriller with Luther and Dune stars

There's a new Netflix thriller in the works – and it promises to be dark, "sharp and visceral", with stars from Luther and Dune among many others.

A House of Dynamite is directed by Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow – known for The Hurt Locker, Point Break and Zero Dark Thirty – and written by Noah Oppenheim, who worked on Jackie, The Maze Runner and Zero Day.

Set in the modern day, the film follows a "dramatic" national crisis – and it’s coming to Netflix later this year.

Read on for everything we know so far…

What is A House of Dynamite about?

While full plot details remain under wraps, we do know this: a single, unattributed missile is being launched at the US, triggering a frantic race within the White House to identify the culprit and formulate a response. The clock is ticking to avert disaster.

© Netflix A House of Dynamite is directed by Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow

A star-studded cast

While full plot details are scarce at the moment, it's the star-studded cast set to reunite on screen that's really creating a buzz.

The ensemble cast includes Idris Elba (Beasts of No Nation, Luther), Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation), Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent, Juror #2), Jared Harris (Chernobyl, Mad Men), Tracy Letts (The Post, Homeland), Anthony Ramos (In the Heights, Twisters), Jonah Hauer-King (World on Fire, The Tattooist of Auschwitz), Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit, The Tragedy of Macbeth), Greta Lee (Past Lives, Russian Doll) and Jason Clarke (Oppenheimer, Zero Dark Thirty).

© Getty Images Rebecca Ferguson is set to star

Further names include: Malachi Beasley, in his debut feature, Brian Tee (Reacher, Expats), Brittany O’Grady (It’s What’s Inside, The Consultant), Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Taking of Pelham 123, Edge of Darkness), Willa Fitzgerald (Pulse, Strange Darling), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Broadway’s Hamilton, Girls5eva), Kyle Allen (West Side Story, The Life List) and Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable, Apple Cider Vinegar).

Who are the masterminds behind the project?

Alongside Oscar-winning Kathryn Bigelow, producers include Noah Oppenheim and Greg Shapiro.

The behind-the-scenes crew includes acclaimed cinematographer Barry Ackroyd (The Hurt Locker) and composer Volker Bertelmann (All Quiet on the Western Front).

The film is Kathryn's first feature since Detroit in 2017, and given Kathryn's track record for intense, visceral thrillers that often explore real-life themes, A House of Dynamite is set to be a must-watch.

© Rex, Netflix The thriller comes to Netflix in October

In 2010, Kathryn Bigelow made history by becoming the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director for her 2009 war drama, The Hurt Locker. The film garnered a total of six Oscars.

Since Kathryn's win, only two other women have received the Best Director Oscar: Chloé Zhao for Nomadland in 2020 and Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog in 2022.

So far, there's no news of a first look or trailer for A House of Dynamite, but we'll update you as soon as more details are announced.

How can I watch A House of Dynamite?

A House of Dynamite is due to land in selected theatres in early October and will be available to watch on Netflix on 24 October.