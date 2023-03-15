Luther: How many seasons are there? Idris Elba stars as John Luther

Idris Elba reprised his role as maverick detective John Luther in Netflix's new film, Luther: The Fallen Sun, which was released earlier this month.

The long-awaited thriller is a continuation of the hit BBC One drama, Luther, which concluded four years ago in 2019. But how many seasons of the show are there and what is it about?

How many seasons of Luther are there?

There are five seasons of Luther. The psychological crime drama first premiered back in May 2010, introducing audiences to the rogue but dedicated detective, who works for the Serious Crime Unit.

Idris stars as John Luther

At the beginning of the first series, Luther returns to the force following a work-related breakdown that cost him his marriage. The story follows the troubled yet highly-skilled DCI over five seasons as he attempts to solve serial killings while being haunted by his past.

What happened at the end of Luther season five?

The dramatic series five finale saw a final showdown between Luther and his nemesis Alice Morgan following the shocking deaths of Benny Silver and DS Halliday.

After a scuffle at a construction site, Alice falls from the scaffolding and Luther grabs hold of her. She cuts herself free from him with a blade and plummets to her death.

Idris reprised his role in Luther: The Fallen Sun

At the end of the episode, DCI Schenk arrives on the scene and arrests Luther.

Where does Luther: The Fallen Sun pick up from?

Luther: The Fallen Sun picks up with Luther in prison. Haunted by his failure to catch a psychopath on a serial killing spree, the detective decides to break out of jail and finish the job. See a glimpse of the new film in the clip below...

WATCH: Idris Elba returns in Luther: The Fallen Sun

Loading the player...

Speaking about his return to the iconic role, Idris said: "That character is so well written. You could have Luther opening an envelope for ten minutes and you'd still go, 'Oh my God, what’s in the envelope?' because he’s just that kind of character.

"It's still exciting to me because we're not talking about season one of Luther. It's evolved and grown and we've got bigger and braver," he told Radio Times.com.

Where to watch Luther

All five series of Luther are available to watch on BBC iPlayer and Hulu.