Luther: The Fallen Sun sparks same complaint following major star's absence

Luther: The Fallen Sun has finally landed on Netflix – and fans are loving it. Returning as the iconic DCI John Luther in the spin-off, Idris Elba has reunited with a number of his former co-stars, but there's one in particular that's missing from the film. Sparking a major reaction from fans, while many were quick to praise the latest instalment, they've also been complaining about the absence of Alice Morgan, played by Ruth Wilson.

"Can't believe there's no Alice in LUTHER – The fallen sun @idriselba but it's an amazing film," tweeted one. "Thoroughly enjoyed Luther, but did miss Alice," agreed another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "@idriselba @BBCOne @BBCFilm MORE LUTHER, please. Such a phenomenal film! Idris killed it as always! We need Alice back too, please."

A fan favourite ever since she appeared in the season one premiere, it was Alice's fascinating friendship and rivalry with Luther that had fans captivated. As for where she is now, the jury's still out on that one.

Fans were disappointed after Ruth Wilson did not return as Alice Morgan in Luther: The Fallen Sun

It was in the season five finale that Alice appeared to plummet to her death after a tense shootout with Luther, but according to the film's writer Neil Cross and director Jamie Payne, the character's return could be a possibility.

In an interview with Radio Times, Neil explained: "Like Ruth said, we never saw a body," to which Jamie agreed: "We never saw a body. And that is exciting. I think, as a Luther fan, it's exciting that those stories are out there to be explored potentially."

The film's writer and director hinted that Alice could return in a future film

Following the release of Luther: The Fallen Sun, the cast and crew are hoping to create a continuing film franchise – perhaps Alice will feature in a future instalment! According to Idris Elba: "We do have the ambition to take it into a franchise because now that you've got a film landscape, you've got bigger budgets, but also you've just got more stories we can tell."

