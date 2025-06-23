Chicago Med star, 65, is unrecognizable 3 decades later after co-starring with Julia Roberts

Today's Chicago Med star looks unrecognizable at 65, compared to how he looked while starring alongside Julia Roberts in the movie Flatliners, which came out in the 1990s.

The mystery man also had a big role alongside Melanie Griffith in the film Working Girl, which came out in 1989.

The actor was born in Ontario, Canada and he is also married to Camilla Campbell, with whom he shares three children. Any guesses?

If you guessed Oliver Platt, then you are correct!

© Getty Images Oliver has been acting for decades

The TV star was spotted enjoying a walk in New York's West Village recently, and the pictures were obtained by Daily Mail.

The city has been under a heat warning for the past week, therefore the actor was spotted keeping cool by wearing navy blue athletic shorts, a grey polo t-shirt, high socks, comfortable black sneakers and glasses. Also in hand, was a cold water bottle to stay hydrating, given the rising temperatures reaching almost 100 degrees. Oliver was a brunette growing up, however now he proudly sports white hair.

© FilmMagic The actor prefers to keep his hair white and not dye it at 65

Growing up, the actor attended Colorado Rocky Mountain School, the American School, and Tufts University. The star got his start as a touring theater actor in the Shakespeare and Company in Boston, and after that he took a leap of faith by moving to New York.

His movie debut arrived in 1988, for his role in Married to the Mob. Next, he starred in Working Girl and got his first feature on the TV series, Miami Vice.

© Getty Images Oliver has made a career for himself in TV, Broadway and film

Olivers' career flourished in the 1990s, as he participated in Flatliners, Beethoven, The Three Musketeers, The Impostors and Dr. Dolittle. It was his portrayal of Dr. Mark Well that honored him with a nomination for the Blockbuster Entertainment Award.

He stayed committed to his journey and got featured in Deadline, The West Wing, Queens Supreme and more. The silver screen actor was also nominated for a Tony for Best Actor for his Broadway debut in Shining City in 2006 and in total he has been nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards, five Primetime Emmys, and a Golden Globe.

© Getty Images You can catch Oliver on Chicago Med

Between 2009 to 2011, he stepped into the superhero franchise and joined X-Men: First Class on screen. Oliver continued making his mark in the TV world as well, by acting in Fargo, The Good Wife and most recently, Chicago Med.

When it comes to which movies stuck out the most to him, the actor shared with Esquire that each one holds a different space in his heart, and he expressed: "I look back at the movies I've made, and there's not a single one I regret. But I like them for different reasons — some were fun to do, and for others the result was satisfying."

As for the movies he found the most enjoyable to create, he shared: "Funny Bones is really dear to me, but such a tense experience. Then there's The Impostors, which was criminally fun to make. We kept saying to each other, 'I can't believe we're getting paid for this — oh, yeah, we aren't.'"